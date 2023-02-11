Columnist politicized his Tesla, not Musk

Regarding the recent commentary, “I bought Tesla to help the environment. Now, I’m embarrassed to drive it,” by John Blumenthal:

This idiot is making his Tesla political, not Elon Musk. Elon is just for free speech and not into cancel culture.

I don’t own a Tesla. Not because of Elon Musk but because they are way overpriced even for an EV. I own a 2021 Mustang Mach E premium.

Keith Philippi

Somers Point

US democratic republic offers many privileges

Regarding the recent commentary, “Panel’s work is crucial to preserving democracy”: When is the media and our schools going to stop telling us that we live in a democracy? We live in a democratic republic in which citizens elect local, state and federal leaders.

All democracies eventually fail. Let’s not go that way. Let’s take the road less traveled so we can assure our children and grandchildren that their future generations will live in and be able to say that they grew up in the best of times with democratic-republic privileges: U.S.A. privilege, nuclear-family privilege, good-schools privilege, etc.

Ettore Cattaneo

North Cape May