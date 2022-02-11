Voice of the People, Feb. 11, 2022

Fox News opinionated

A recent letter writer replied to an earlier letter, saying that you may never know the truth if you don’t watch Fox News. They’ve gotta be kidding me. Fox News should change its name to Fox Opinions.

Chick DeCicco

Hammonton

Boycott products hyped by greedy celebrities

Greed! Just about 50% or more of commercials on TV have very rich athletes, very rich Hollywood actors and/or very rich politicians making extra money for their million dollar accounts. How greedy are these people?

They are taking the place of struggling actors that would normally do these commercials. I mute every commercial that uses these greedy money hungry millionaires and will not use these products. Let’s boycott these products that use these greedy millionaires.

George Krafft

Absecon

Climate change sure to destroy the Earth

Deluded birds chirping, greeting spring almost four months away, a jogger wearing shorts sighted in the distance, diaphanous reindeer gently affixed to lawns, homes adorned with dimly lit bulbs turned on the night before, my mind absorbed by Christmas Day’s misplaced surreal snowless spectacle, meandering along a barely traveled road, cutting through neatly arranged middle income homes within a South Jersey over fifty five community, a reflection of so many others built for the comfy retired or soon to be retired, living the dream.

I like so many other residents am on the downside of a life presumably well-lived, not so much however to our children’s children and their children someday cursing us for abusing their one home in the cosmos, spewing gasified carbon into the atmosphere, crowding out more passive molecules, absorbing radiant heat from the planet’s surface, slowly but surely lifting temperatures to catastrophic levels, causing ice bergs to melt, sea levels to rise flooding coastal towns, severe storms wreaking havoc upon manufactured structures, including deadly funnel clouds ripping through small town neighborhoods tossing homes hither and yon, snuffing out humanity, landslides, forests ablaze, droughts, famines, species’ extinctions one day leading to the demise of the one species responsible for all this lest perchance a spacecraft housing a few thousand well-connected wealthy descendants, limited in mission by physical laws beyond human ken, leaves the Grim Reaper’s dirty work behind in quest of a new biofriendly home, a chance to begin anew, hopefully learning from a host of mistakes, none more essential than the reckless stewardship of Mother Earth!

Lawrence Uniglicht

Galloway Township