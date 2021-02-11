Voice of the People, Feb. 11, 2021

Democrats twist events
In a tumultuous, disrupted, alarming time for the country let’s get the facts about events, then think rationally and act honorably. As examples, here are three contentious issues in which truth, fairness and the law are taking a beating from Democrats. Hypocrisy and lying, however, are alive and well.
Rep. Jeff Van Drew voted against certification of electors in disputed states. This vote is part of a congressional process allowing objections to be raised. Such objections are not unusual. In 2017 Democrats objected to President Trump’s win in key states. The objections were not approved. Such was the case with Speaker Pelosi’s 2005 objection regarding the vote in Ohio. She called the process then “fundamental to our system.” Did letter writers use words such as “coward, sedition and betrayal” against the speaker? No. Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley who proposed an audit as part of the certification process are being vilified for attempting to address the public’s lack of trust in the election. Remember, the Democrats went to court before November to achieve three results — an increase in vote-by-mail with its greater risk of fraud, a decrease in ballot verification, and avoidance of the constitutional requirement for laws to be made by the state legislatures.
Republicans spoke out against the summer’s riots and are speaking out against the horrible, disgraceful riot at the Capitol and for accountability for the perpetrators. Now, at last, Democrats have found their voice for law-and-order. However, theirs is a selective moral outrage since they were silent all summer while looting, burning, killing and attacking the police occurred in many cities controlled by Democrats. Chaos and destruction were threatened, permitted, praised, supported and excused.
Now we have a second impeachment, vindictive and foolish. I don’t think President Trump incited the Capitol riot. Read his Jan. 6 speech — peaceful demonstrations. Anything less is and was unthinkable.
Remember Orwell’s book “1984”? Today’s dangerous events are Orwellian, revenge against the loyal opposition and abridgement of our Constitutional right of free speech.
Anne H. Phillips
Brigantine
Biden inherited a mess
A line of Donald Trump’s inauguration speech that people might remember was that he was going to “stop the carnage.” Oh the visuals that the phrase evoked for me. A month or two later, he told the country that he inherited a mess. That to me was one of the biggest lies he told and I believe was the culmination of right wing lies aimed at discrediting anything President Obama attempted or accomplished.
President Joe Biden would not be wrong to use the words carnage and mess to describe what he has inherited. No one could could blame him if he did.
The damage Trump did to the country and its soul was immeasurable. Thankfully he was a one term president. I wish him health and happiness in his retirement and pray that he does not infect the body politic again. Unfortunately there is no vaccine for his type of infection.
Robert Lang
Linwood
Impeach effort futile
Impeachment again? And look who we are letting make this decision, a bunch of grown men and women who during their first session of the year were ordering the usage of terms such as parent instead of mommy and daddy. As the Biden administration takes over, they come up with another way to waste tax dollars.
Men and women of the House should get to work or come time to decide who sits in their seats it won’t be them.
Patrick M. Matthews
Galloway Township