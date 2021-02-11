Voice of the People, Feb. 11, 2021

In a tumultuous, disrupted, alarming time for the country let’s get the facts about events, then think rationally and act honorably. As examples, here are three contentious issues in which truth, fairness and the law are taking a beating from Democrats. Hypocrisy and lying, however, are alive and well.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew voted against certification of electors in disputed states. This vote is part of a congressional process allowing objections to be raised. Such objections are not unusual. In 2017 Democrats objected to President Trump’s win in key states. The objections were not approved. Such was the case with Speaker Pelosi’s 2005 objection regarding the vote in Ohio. She called the process then “fundamental to our system.” Did letter writers use words such as “coward, sedition and betrayal” against the speaker? No. Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley who proposed an audit as part of the certification process are being vilified for attempting to address the public’s lack of trust in the election. Remember, the Democrats went to court before November to achieve three results — an increase in vote-by-mail with its greater risk of fraud, a decrease in ballot verification, and avoidance of the constitutional requirement for laws to be made by the state legislatures.