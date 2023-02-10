Enough is enough; stop war in Ukraine

Pope Francis delivered a New Year’s message to diplomats accredited to the Vatican. He stated that indiscriminate destruction and killing of civilians in Ukraine is “a crime against God and humanity.” He also appealed for a total ban on nuclear weapons, saying that just the mere possession for deterrence is “immoral.”

The U.S. through its illustrious, war-mongering congressional members — with rare exception — appropriated billions of dollars to former actor, now Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. They idolize this fellow and demonize Putin. What Putin did is wrong. But there are plenty of issues on this whole Russia-Ukraine affair that are not percolating in news reports due to a corporate run news media which has its own pre-ordained agenda. Now news reports indicate the Biden administration will provide Ukraine with a Patriot air defense system.

Instead of NATO allies and the U.S. sending billions of dollars and providing defense contractors’ war killing equipment to Ukraine, both sides should be forced to the negotiating table. Hold Zelenskyy hostage on receiving any more funding or assistance to perpetuate this war. It’s that simple.

Instead of entering a proxy war over the past year, the U.S. should be leading discussions on stopping the war and catalyzing the best possible deal for peace. The U.S. has plenty of its own problems and the billions of taxpayer dollars to Ukraine should have been given back in tax cuts to the American middle class and poor.

Deborah Smarth

Manalapan

Protect power grid from physical attacks

The physical attacks on the United States power grids by extremist vandals and cyber criminals must be addressed now.

As far as physical attacks by in-person vandals, there is a way to greatly curtail this. An armed guard should be stationed at every power grid.

Unfortunately, the cyber criminals will be more difficult to stop.

David M. Levin

Vineland