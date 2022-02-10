Voice of the People, Feb. 10, 2022

Policies favor elites at
public’s expense
Thanks to voters, in some states, at 15 you can’t by cigarettes, alcohol or enter R-rated movies, but you can seek gender reassignment counseling or an abortion, without parental notification. Parents are then shocked upon discovering their child’s psychological issues.
Elected officials “defund” police, eliminate bail and publicly refuse to prosecute violators and are surprised when crime increases in poor and minority communities.
Illegal aliens enter untested for COVID and are quietly placed in communities, yet frontline workers, who worked unselfishly, without protection, are now fired if not vaccinated, regardless of tested antibodies.
We’re paying millions for a wall not to be built, allowing drug dealers and human traffickers to enter freely, resulting in overdoses and underground enslavement, meanwhile President Biden and Nancy Pelosi have walls around their homes.
Policymakers treat gender fluidity as a right without societal risks, and now issue gender X passports. How do you visually identify a gender X who may be a threat?
A school board allows a teenage male to dress as female and use a girl’s bathroom, where he assaults a girl. Tolerantly, they send him to another school where he repeats the behavior.
98% of humans are male with an XY chromosome, or female with XX. Permitting XY males to athletically compete against XX females isn’t fair, regardless of how the male identifies, and XX females will lose opportunities.
We allow colleges to apply racial quotas, devaluing student achievement and effort, yet we don’t provide equal access to the best K-12 public schools via vouchers and transportation, so all students have the same opportunity regardless of their socio-economic status.
A white man shoots three other white men and is labeled a white supremacist by elected officials. In an effort to end racism, some schools teach children they’re racist by birth color. What would Dr. King think?
We were literally energy independent. President Biden’s actions reduced domestic oil production 38%, while demand was increasing. Now, we’re begging OPEC and Russia for more oil.
When officials discard common sense in pursuit of questionable ideals, only a select group wins, to the detriment of the greater populace.
Vaughan M. Reale
Margate