Voice of the People, Feb. 10, 2022

Policies favor elites at

public’s expense

Thanks to voters, in some states, at 15 you can’t by cigarettes, alcohol or enter R-rated movies, but you can seek gender reassignment counseling or an abortion, without parental notification. Parents are then shocked upon discovering their child’s psychological issues.

Elected officials “defund” police, eliminate bail and publicly refuse to prosecute violators and are surprised when crime increases in poor and minority communities.

Illegal aliens enter untested for COVID and are quietly placed in communities, yet frontline workers, who worked unselfishly, without protection, are now fired if not vaccinated, regardless of tested antibodies.

We’re paying millions for a wall not to be built, allowing drug dealers and human traffickers to enter freely, resulting in overdoses and underground enslavement, meanwhile President Biden and Nancy Pelosi have walls around their homes.

Policymakers treat gender fluidity as a right without societal risks, and now issue gender X passports. How do you visually identify a gender X who may be a threat?