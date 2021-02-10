Voice of the People, Feb. 10, 2021

Vaccine site beacon of hope

In any other year at this time, Atlantic City Convention Center would be hosting a pool and spa show, as it has for over 20 years, attended by thousands of people.

The convention center currently stands ready to welcome thousands of people per day, but for a much different purpose — vaccinating residents against a virus that has claimed over 19,000 lives in the state.

One of six vaccine mega sites in New Jersey, the Atlantic City Convention Center has the capacity to distribute 2,400 shots per day. Health-care workers from AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, helped by New Jersey National Guard troops, are working every day to vaccinate as many people as their supply allows.

It will be months before vaccine supply is more widely available. Once manufacturing ramps up and the federal government allocates more doses to New Jersey, it will become easier to make appointments for vaccinations. That does not make the current lack of doses, limited appointment windows and overburdened scheduling system any less frustrating.

We all eagerly await the day when we can attend parties with friends and hug our children and grandchildren. With the help of the Atlantic County mega site, that day will arrive sooner than later.