Voice of the People, Feb. 10, 2021

Vaccine site beacon of hope
In any other year at this time, Atlantic City Convention Center would be hosting a pool and spa show, as it has for over 20 years, attended by thousands of people.
The convention center currently stands ready to welcome thousands of people per day, but for a much different purpose — vaccinating residents against a virus that has claimed over 19,000 lives in the state.
One of six vaccine mega sites in New Jersey, the Atlantic City Convention Center has the capacity to distribute 2,400 shots per day. Health-care workers from AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, helped by New Jersey National Guard troops, are working every day to vaccinate as many people as their supply allows.
It will be months before vaccine supply is more widely available. Once manufacturing ramps up and the federal government allocates more doses to New Jersey, it will become easier to make appointments for vaccinations. That does not make the current lack of doses, limited appointment windows and overburdened scheduling system any less frustrating.
We all eagerly await the day when we can attend parties with friends and hug our children and grandchildren. With the help of the Atlantic County mega site, that day will arrive sooner than later.
I had the opportunity to tour the site shortly after it opened. I saw the dedication of health-care workers rising to this unparalleled challenge. I saw hope in the eyes of people who got the shot.
The Atlantic County mega site is well-organized and expertly run. The health-care leaders at the helm are doing extraordinary work with limited resources and virtually no precedent. As a resident of Atlantic County, I’m grateful my community has access to a major, efficient vaccine site with high distribution capacity. While that access may be limited at the moment, the future holds brighter days.
I encourage eligible residents to visit vaccination.atlanticare.org to schedule a vaccination appointment. The New Jersey Vaccine Appointment Support Line is available at 855-568-0545 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, for vaccine appointment help.
We will get through this crisis together.
Assemblyman John Armato
D-Atlantic County
Buena Vista Township
Restore country, freedom
Is it wiser to impeach President Donald Trump or not? Certainly he infuriated lots, is favored by many. His own worst enemy.
Now a new regime is in power, not without some tarnished souls within. Taxpayers need to analyse what’s right and wrong for the country, not utilize taxpayer’s dollars for the impeachment process.
Both sides point fingers, but not as flagrantly as the news commentators, who speak in loud voices to embroil the audience. It’s time to be gentle and kind, rebuild what’s been tarnished as soon as possible.
Election or virus, which more harmful? Need to get the country back to a working and viable nation. This is not the first time an election has been disputed. History reveals that in 1876, another debacle occurred. Democrats and Republicans in competition. Back then the situation resolved without any tweeting, twittering or unnecessary comments by the news media. Or violent demonstrations and destruction.
Look back at previous elections and understand there will perhaps always be competition. But to this extreme? Both parties seemingly have not built strength, but rather tumbled the heap.
In the interest of all, build to salvage freedom. Be humble, honest and kind. Build with ideals dedicated to the Founding Fathers and the brave souls who sailed the seas in search of freedom.
Dolores M. Hall
Pittsgrove