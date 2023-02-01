Voice of the People, Feb. 1, 2023

Profanity on Biden is un-American

It is my hope for the New Year that certain MAGA Republicans will cease using profane and obscene flags and bumper stickers to demean and ridicule President Joe Biden.

Over and over, the 2020 election has been determined to be free of fraud and impropriety. The 2020 election was certified as valid in all 50 states, and the Supreme Court consistently refused to entertain appeals by Trump-supporting Republicans.

Biden was elected president by popular and electoral votes that convincingly surpassed Donald Trump’s margins in 2016.

As a reader may recall, Hillary Clinton appropriately conceded the election in 2016. Democrats haven’t attacked Donald Trump by posting obscene signs or flags on their cars or homes.

Perhaps these MAGA Republicans should thank a Democratic President like FDR or LBJ for enacting legislation that accords Americans Social Security checks and Medicare cards. And thank President Biden for proposing, not Rep. Jeff Van Drew for supporting, legislation to improve crumbling infrastructure.

I and others who value democratic traditions and simple civil discourse are disgusted and outraged by the conduct of these unhappy MAGA Republicans. Their behavior is more than unacceptable; it is un-American.

Stephen Gring

Ocean City

Liberty loss precedes American apocalypse

We are witness to an extinction event unfolding under our collective noses. The loss of liberty over the past 60 years has been gradual and under the radar, yet sometimes drastic and overreaching. This change has been fueled by terrorism, prompting the misnamed Patriot Act; climate alarmism, giving unconstitutional powers to the bureaucracy; pandemic mania, with arbitrary economic lockdowns, redefinition of vaccines and censorship of science; and finally the expansion of the welfare state, reducing the work force to the point of illegal aliens being welcomed without vetting.

We are losing entire generations to indoctrination via the education cartel. One study shows 75% of Gen Zers feeling they have fewer advantages than previous generations, with 42% admittedly mentally disturbed. The past midterm election revealed voters were convinced that taking life is somehow a “right” and preserving “democracy.”

We have been falsely and it seems hopelessly divided by an elite structure of extreme wealth and power that has taken control of information, education, corporate America and now science itself, openly declaring so. This conspiracy is real.

The Constitution is not subjective. If the future belongs to generations losing hope and unprepared to even recognize liberty let alone defend it, their survivors may become milk-toast trans-human drones who own nothing, eating bugs for sustenance and permanently enslaved by the technocracy they now embrace.

James M. Spickard

Little Egg Harbor