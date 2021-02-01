Voice of the People, Feb. 1, 2021

Must open minds to heal
Whatever your crisis is, just for a moment, maybe just for today, your crisis has paused. Now, do we want to heal and move forward, or do we just want our side to win?
We are at a critical point of transition. The decisions have been made. The elections are over. The Capitol is safe. The pandemic is going to do what it is going to do. The vaccine will be dispensed when it is dispensed. The racial inequality issue has been presented. All of the facts, offenses and positions of opposition now need to be gathered and analyzed. We are all retreating into our camps of like-minded believers to plan our strategy to conquer the enemy.
In this time of political, medical and social transition, we all need to make a fundamental decision: Do I want to heal and move forward, or do I just want to win?
We have all suffered some severe losses, and had some brilliant victories in the past year. However, the greatest casualty has been the loss of open-mindedness. I am right and you are wrong has been the motto for 2020. We are more polarized than at any other time in our lifetimes. Regardless of who wins or loses the next confrontations, we are on a pathway to failure because of our self-righteous closed-mindedness.
If we want to move forward as a community, a nation and a planet, then we need to stop for a moment and listen to our opposition with an open mind and an open heart. This is a time to allow all viewpoints to be heard on a level field and take some time before we make any decisions. We need to reach outside of our box and hear each other. We don’t need to win our next battle to find the solution. We may not get what we want, but we may get what we need.
Whatever one’s crisis is, just for a moment, maybe just for today, that crisis has paused. Now, do we do we just want our side to win, or do we really want to heal and move forward? The choice is ours, but the time is now.
Mickey Riggin
Mays Landing
Vote challenges shameful
The nation’s Capitol building was recently under attack by a violent mob, police officers were critically beaten at their post, and duly elected representatives in House and Senate under dire threat.
And yet Rep. Jeff Van Drew continued his support for the instigator of the riot, President Trump.
Later that same day, with Capitol Police officers in hospital and the Capitol building trashed and looted, Van Drew still voted with other Trump loyalists. He backed their unfounded challenge to the certification of the Electoral College results, his latest action in questioning the election. I find that unacceptable and shameful. People should remember his actions at the next election.
Barry Taylor
Woodbine
God forgive other voters
The people who voted for President Donald Trump in November should go to their church, temple, synagogue or other place of worship and pray to God for forgiveness.