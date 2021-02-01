Voice of the People, Feb. 1, 2021

Must open minds to heal

Whatever your crisis is, just for a moment, maybe just for today, your crisis has paused. Now, do we want to heal and move forward, or do we just want our side to win?

We are at a critical point of transition. The decisions have been made. The elections are over. The Capitol is safe. The pandemic is going to do what it is going to do. The vaccine will be dispensed when it is dispensed. The racial inequality issue has been presented. All of the facts, offenses and positions of opposition now need to be gathered and analyzed. We are all retreating into our camps of like-minded believers to plan our strategy to conquer the enemy.

In this time of political, medical and social transition, we all need to make a fundamental decision: Do I want to heal and move forward, or do I just want to win?

We have all suffered some severe losses, and had some brilliant victories in the past year. However, the greatest casualty has been the loss of open-mindedness. I am right and you are wrong has been the motto for 2020. We are more polarized than at any other time in our lifetimes. Regardless of who wins or loses the next confrontations, we are on a pathway to failure because of our self-righteous closed-mindedness.