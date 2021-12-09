Voice of the People, Dec. 9, 2021

Buy early before

gift supplies dwindle

There is a possibility that some of the gifts people want to purchase for Christmas or Hanukkah are floating on barges in the bays off Los Angeles and Long Beach. The disruption of the supply chain will not be solved until hopefully next year. If all you do is give gift cards to everyone, this problem won't affect you. Retailers advertised Black Friday deals very early, trying to tempt people to make the purchases early while they have a supply of merchandise.

So the bottom line is this. If you decide to be reactive and do your shopping closer to Dec. 25, good luck. If you become a proactive shopper like me, the time is now to make holiday purchases. I have made just about all my purchases. I won't be one of the shoppers panicking at the last minute. I don't want to give out rain checks to my family and friends for the holidays.

David M. Levin

Vineland

