Voice of the People, Dec. 9, 2021

Buy early before
gift supplies dwindle
There is a possibility that some of the gifts people want to purchase for Christmas or Hanukkah are floating on barges in the bays off Los Angeles and Long Beach. The disruption of the supply chain will not be solved until hopefully next year. If all you do is give gift cards to everyone, this problem won't affect you. Retailers advertised Black Friday deals very early, trying to tempt people to make the purchases early while they have a supply of merchandise.
So the bottom line is this. If you decide to be reactive and do your shopping closer to Dec. 25, good luck. If you become a proactive shopper like me, the time is now to make holiday purchases. I have made just about all my purchases. I won't be one of the shoppers panicking at the last minute. I don't want to give out rain checks to my family and friends for the holidays.
David M. Levin
Vineland
Biden administration
disaster for America
In nine short months the tyrannical and authoritarian Biden administration has driven this country to the precipice. Identity politics on steroids in the form of the revisionist and divisive CRT is setting race relations back a generation. Crime rates at historic levels. Over- reaching mandates and shutdowns, demonizing those who question the narrative, censoring legitimate medical experts who disagree, obscuring about the efficacy of the vaccines and certain therapeutics. Both Biden and Fauci have been caught in numerous lies yet the mainstream media gives them cover.
The Afghanistan pullout was a disaster. The economy is in the tank because of Biden's policies. Gas prices (which affect the price of all goods) are very high. The cost of living for an average family rose by $175 per month. While American citizens are forced to get vaccinated or lose their jobs, tens of thousands of illegal immigrants are being released into the interior of the country. We have no idea who they are and many are Covid positive.
Biden and his puppet masters are spending trillions that our grandkids will be on the hook for to push their socialist agenda. No wonder his approval rating is around 38% and falling. While BLM/Antifa thugs are praised, supported and bailed out by Democrats, those involved in the hyped Jan. 6 riot with the exception of a few rogues are still being held in the jail for basically trespassing and property crimes. None are charged with "insurrection." Only Ashli Babbit, an Air Force and Afghanistan veteran, was shot and killed by a Capitol police officer while unarmed. Welcome to Biden and Pelosi's America.
Dan McNeill
North Cape May