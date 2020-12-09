Voice of the People, Dec. 9, 2020

Trump pardoning self unlikely to be legal

If President Trump is considering whether to grant a pardon to himself, he should consider pertinent parts of the U.S. Constitution: “The president shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment.” A “reprieve” is a commutation of sentence (like that Trump granted to his friend Roger Stone), which simply suspends the penalties imposed by law upon a conviction. But a “pardon” implies “forgiveness” but is not a vindication; it does not erase or expunge the memory of the conduct.

Leading constitutional scholars like the late Professor Edwin S. Corwin suggest that “pardons may issue at any time after the offense has been committed but not before then, for that would be to give the president a power to set the laws aside.”