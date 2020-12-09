Voice of the People, Dec. 9, 2020

Trump pardoning self unlikely to be legal
If President Trump is considering whether to grant a pardon to himself, he should consider pertinent parts of the U.S. Constitution: “The president shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment.” A “reprieve” is a commutation of sentence (like that Trump granted to his friend Roger Stone), which simply suspends the penalties imposed by law upon a conviction. But a “pardon” implies “forgiveness” but is not a vindication; it does not erase or expunge the memory of the conduct.
Leading constitutional scholars like the late Professor Edwin S. Corwin suggest that “pardons may issue at any time after the offense has been committed but not before then, for that would be to give the president a power to set the laws aside.”
U.S. Constitution Article II, Section IV provides: “The president shall be removed from office on impeachment for and conviction of treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” The framers of the Constitution did not intend that the president should have the power to pardon himself from any “impeachable offense,” or this provision would be meaningless. Our Founding Fathers wanted to protect our new country from the abusive and authoritarian rule of the English monarch, making it clear they believed no person should be above the law.
I contend that no United States Supreme Court would allow a sitting president to grant himself a complete exoneration in advance of even being accused of a crime. In addition, how would the president define the crime(s) for which he proposes to forgive himself? It is also clear that the words “offenses against the United States” do not give the president power to pardon himself for a violation of state or local laws which could still be possible if he was found guilty of any such crime after leaving office.
I don’t believe that there is a credible argument that President Trump could legally grant himself a pardon before leaving office, as he must, at noon on Jan.20, 2021.
Bill Subin
Margate
Don’t restrict hospital care
Not being a surgeon, I do not have a direct vested/financial interest if elective surgery is banned. It is not that simple. As a medical oncologist/hematologist, I care for patients who require intravenous or IV medications and need vein access devices put in (implanted) by surgeons, to give the patients (chemotherapy) treatments.
If these access devices (ports) are delayed due to their being called elective surgery, their cancer treatments will not start and you can assume what will happen to these folks.
This along with other procedures are not elective and although not emergency should not be delayed.
Robert M. Goldberg, MD
Somers Point
