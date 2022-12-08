Voice of the People, Dec. 8, 2022

Fantasy needed now

The mixed results of the November midterm elections are in and they show that almost half of the incredibly brilliant, well-informed voters have decided that the problem-causing Democratic Party is now the answer to all of our problems.

Seemingly the only way to stop the persuasive rot now destroying civil society is to acquire a new set of infinity stones somewhere in the metaverse. Where are you, Dr. Strange?

Richard Ming

Atlantic City

Recovery center owner denies SCI allegations

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “NJ regulation of addiction recovery services still falling short”:

The related story in The Press and this editorial has no comment from Nicholas DeSimone or his representatives. The story’s use and editorial’s repetition of one-sided comments from an investigator who has never interviewed or spoken with DeSimone or any of his representatives and whose sources are dubious, to say the least, is unfortunate.

I am an attorney with Duane Morris LLP & Affiliates who can speak for DeSimone and for the record, he categorically denies that Kingsway Recovery has engaged in double-billing, billing for services not provided, and falsifying urine tests. DeSimone has cooperated and continues to cooperate with the SCI investigation. DeSimone relies upon and employs, at great expense, competent professionals to handle all aspects of the finances of his business and he disputes any claims of improper conduct in this regard.

DeSimone has dedicated his life to addiction treatment and he is proud of the results Kingsway Recovery has achieved in this regard.

Gilbert Brooks

Cherry Hill