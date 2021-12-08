Voice of the People, Dec. 8, 2021

O.C. offshore wind
hearing unsatisfactory
The recent public meeting in Ocean City on Ocean Wind 1, hosted by the developer, Ørsted, was a charade to many of us who attended. The Press of Atlantic City correctly reported the question and answer session was attended by over 200 people with a mixture of supporters and detractors of the project to install up to 98 wind turbines in the ocean, as close to 15 miles from the coastline. The subtext of the meeting was one of frustration by the detractors. The meeting was a check-the-box session so that Ørsted can say it has been holding public meetings, listening to the citizens of New Jersey and answering their questions.
But sending a half-dozen low-level employees who don’t seem to know the answers to serious questions shows that Ørsted/PSEG are barreling ahead on the wind turbines with no regard to some citizens’ concerns. The Murphy administration is for the offshore turbines, the Democrats in the state Legislature are for it, as is the Biden administration. The developers seem to know they have a free pass and don’t have to answer legitimate questions about increased cost of electricity and possible marine life endangerment, fishermen concerns, destruction of tourism demand and marring the pristine ocean view.
Ed Roland
Chatham, Morris County
Critical race theory
just study of history
Critical race theory is just that, a theory, a presented idea that further investigation then proves or disproves. As such, it encourages critical thinking, just as the study of any theory does.
As a course, it is taught in some colleges in this country. I don’t think it was ever taught in any state in classes K through 12. I don’t consider it an attempt to indoctrinate children.
I think critical race theory should be thought of as the study of history which includes all that history. It includes the contributions of women, it includes the contributions of Black and Indigenous people, it includes the contributions of immigrants, all of which have been long overlooked. It also teaches some parts of the past that people are not proud of, but which are still part of history.
This is not revisionist history but rather the commitment to tell the whole story of who we are. It really becomes revisionist when all those parts are left out. History is not about liking the story. It is studied to learn from so we can build on the good parts and not repeat the bad parts.
People should just calm down and make sure children are studying the true, whole American history, good and bad.