Voice of the People, Dec. 8, 2021

Chatham, Morris County

Critical race theory

just study of history

Critical race theory is just that, a theory, a presented idea that further investigation then proves or disproves. As such, it encourages critical thinking, just as the study of any theory does.

As a course, it is taught in some colleges in this country. I don’t think it was ever taught in any state in classes K through 12. I don’t consider it an attempt to indoctrinate children.

I think critical race theory should be thought of as the study of history which includes all that history. It includes the contributions of women, it includes the contributions of Black and Indigenous people, it includes the contributions of immigrants, all of which have been long overlooked. It also teaches some parts of the past that people are not proud of, but which are still part of history.

This is not revisionist history but rather the commitment to tell the whole story of who we are. It really becomes revisionist when all those parts are left out. History is not about liking the story. It is studied to learn from so we can build on the good parts and not repeat the bad parts.