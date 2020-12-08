Voice of the People, Dec. 8, 2020

Pay other mayors less

Again and again state politicians show how fiscally irresponsible they are with tax dollars. The excuse they use for Mayor Marty Small’s $38,000 raise is they wanted to bring his salary in line with other cities. That’s just great.

One big problem for me is the other cities are not run by the state government like Atlantic City. The way it looks is dance little puppet man dance, you have been paid for.

Why not bring the other cities in line with Mayor Small’s old salary? Then they would be doing something positive for the taxpayers who pay all of their salaries.

It’s time to start voting a lot smarter in this state.

Roland Kraus

Mays Landing

Leftist violence obvious

Regarding the letter, “Far right is bigger threat to freedom than far left”:

In response to the writer, I do not condone either side but to say that the Proud Boys pose a bigger threat to the country than the far left (for example Antifa) is utterly ridiculous.