Voice of the People, Dec. 8, 2020

Pay other mayors less
Again and again state politicians show how fiscally irresponsible they are with tax dollars. The excuse they use for Mayor Marty Small’s $38,000 raise is they wanted to bring his salary in line with other cities. That’s just great.
One big problem for me is the other cities are not run by the state government like Atlantic City. The way it looks is dance little puppet man dance, you have been paid for.
Why not bring the other cities in line with Mayor Small’s old salary? Then they would be doing something positive for the taxpayers who pay all of their salaries.
It’s time to start voting a lot smarter in this state.
Roland Kraus
Mays Landing
Leftist violence obvious
Regarding the letter, “Far right is bigger threat to freedom than far left”:
In response to the writer, I do not condone either side but to say that the Proud Boys pose a bigger threat to the country than the far left (for example Antifa) is utterly ridiculous.
Throughout the four to five months prior to the election, the extreme left was rioting, burning flags, tearing down statues and hurling frozen water bottles and rocks at police officers. Taking over city blocks for months and looting stores, forcing these businesses to either move out of state or go out of business.
I did not see or hear anything even remotely similar from the so-called extreme threat from the right.
Paul Hahn
Northfield
Consider what Trump got done for all the people
Regarding the recent letter, “Biden compassionate”:
The writer was actually describing our great President Trump to the letter, a president who cares about America and all the people.
Stocks soared for four years under Trump and are still going up. Trump jumped on the virus in January and stopped travel from other countries, even though the Democrats scorned him and said he was overreacting. Trump pushed pharmaceutical companies for a vaccine, which we now have.
The letter writer should consider these things.
Bob Donnell
Cold Spring
