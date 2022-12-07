Voice of the People, Dec. 7, 2022

Democrats’ map worked in commissioners election

Earlier this year, an independent tiebreaker voted in favor of adopting the county commissioner redistricting map submitted by Atlantic County Democratic Chair Michael Suleiman and Thelma Witherspoon. This map broke historical precedent by splitting Atlantic City and Pleasantville, the only two minority-majority municipalities in Atlantic County, into two separate commissioner districts. Now, there is an Absecon Island-based District 1 and a Shore Road-based District 2.

One of the biggest concerns raised by Republicans was that the new map would dilute minority representation. Quite the contrary: the District 1 race featured two African-Americans running against each other, for the new district is still solidly minority-majority. In the 2021 “Red Wave,” in which Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciatarelli won Atlantic County by 11 percentage points, Gov. Phil Murphy still won Absecon Island by 11 points. In another Republican wave year where Rep. Jeff Van Drew won handily, Ernest Coursey still won his race by nearly 11 percentage points. This D+11 district allows us to expand minority representation in a second commissioner district to empower communities of color. In a county that is only 57% Caucasian and declining, it’s the right thing to do.