Voice of the People, Dec. 7, 2021

Dems can’t agree
even among selves
Obviously, Republicans and Democrats have been unable to compromise for years.
What hasn't been obvious is which side is the more intransigent.
Many thanks to Congresswoman Jayapal, chair of the Progressive Caucus, for solving that one.
Observing how the Democratic Progressives have lately been unable to reconcile with Democratic moderates, obviously the problem has been the Democrats.
Michael C. Ryan
Mays Landing
Put veterans ahead
of illegal immigrants
To honor veterans it would be nice if the government would correct the disgraceful manner in which they treat veterans. In order to get disability benefits the vet often has to jump through hoops in a drawn out process and they are often given a small or no disability benefit. Meanwhile illegals get benefits they don’t deserve and didn’t earn, and stimulus packages are loaded with pork for pet projects.
Now President Biden wants to give families separated at the border a half million dollars. This is the sane government that used Agent Orange on us Vietnam vets; of the over 2 million that served there fewer than 800,000e still alive. Then there are the lives wasted in a botched withdrawal from Afghanistan .