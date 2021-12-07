Voice of the People, Dec. 7, 2021

Dems can’t agree

even among selves

Obviously, Republicans and Democrats have been unable to compromise for years.

What hasn't been obvious is which side is the more intransigent.

Many thanks to Congresswoman Jayapal, chair of the Progressive Caucus, for solving that one.

Observing how the Democratic Progressives have lately been unable to reconcile with Democratic moderates, obviously the problem has been the Democrats.

Michael C. Ryan

Mays Landing

Put veterans ahead

of illegal immigrants

To honor veterans it would be nice if the government would correct the disgraceful manner in which they treat veterans. In order to get disability benefits the vet often has to jump through hoops in a drawn out process and they are often given a small or no disability benefit. Meanwhile illegals get benefits they don’t deserve and didn’t earn, and stimulus packages are loaded with pork for pet projects.