Voice of the People, Dec. 7,2020

Who gets pot licenses?

As incredible as it is that marijuana was legalized, I am concerned on who will get the licenses. With a cap of only 28 and about 70% of these being able to go to anyone, it seems it will disproportionately go towards the rich. And Assemblyman Burzichelli didn’t mention the amount people would be able to possess once weed is legalized.

I personally think that we should focus on decriminalization before talk about licensing, because we didn’t get much of a clear cut response for the latter topic.

Luke Leonetti

Ocean City

Allow home-grown pot

Now’s the time for people to tell legislators what they want from legalization. The politicians blocking home grown marijuana are Senate President Sweeney and Gov. Murphy. No big surprise there, but thankfully there are a number of supporters.

Sen. Nicholas P. Scutari says he’s personally not against home grow. The late Jeff Oakes supported getting the ballot passed so that patients could grow and have better access all around.