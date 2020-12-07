Voice of the People, Dec. 7,2020

Who gets pot licenses?
As incredible as it is that marijuana was legalized, I am concerned on who will get the licenses. With a cap of only 28 and about 70% of these being able to go to anyone, it seems it will disproportionately go towards the rich. And Assemblyman Burzichelli didn’t mention the amount people would be able to possess once weed is legalized.
I personally think that we should focus on decriminalization before talk about licensing, because we didn’t get much of a clear cut response for the latter topic.
Luke Leonetti
Ocean City
Allow home-grown pot
Now’s the time for people to tell legislators what they want from legalization. The politicians blocking home grown marijuana are Senate President Sweeney and Gov. Murphy. No big surprise there, but thankfully there are a number of supporters.
Sen. Nicholas P. Scutari says he’s personally not against home grow. The late Jeff Oakes supported getting the ballot passed so that patients could grow and have better access all around.
Adult-use sales without home grow for patients is unacceptable. The people voted to legalize to stop arrests of people for marijuana and surely they don’t support arresting sick people for growing their own medicine or any people for that matter.
There are limits (less than doctor’s recommendations) on what patients can purchase and what alternative treatment centers offer. Patients have had to wait in long lines and still have trouble affording prohibition prices and buy in smaller quantities — an added expense that keeps prices unnecessarily high.
Inconsistent and inadequate supply makes it hard to use cannabis to reduce use of opiates and other harsh drugs.
Shortages of legal cannabis are common after legalization, which can be devastating for patients. The rollout of both medical cannabis programs has been harsh for patients.
Illinois had twice as many dispensaries as New Jersey when they legalized and they have projected shortages for over a year at least.
The benefits outweigh the harms with home cultivation and there is added benefit with plant/gardening therapy, which has shown to reduce anxiety and depression, increasing the plants’ medical value while reducing the price, which likely further reduces stress.
Home grow is number one in social equity and serves as a check on monopolies.
If cannabis is legal it should not be made so hard for sick and lower-income people to legally obtain.
Legalize home grow. No prison for plants. At least decriminalize it.
Registered patients have priority to this medicine. Legislators should pass Jeff’s Law.
Michael Gibbons
Hammonton
