Voice of the People, Dec. 6, 2021

Electorate rejected out-of-touch pols

Words of wisdom from Edward Durr, who defeated N.J. Senate President Steve Sweeney (a 20 year career politician). Candidate Durr spent $153 on his campaign (or so it has been reported):

“I believe in God. I am hard working, trusting and very loyal. I believe in fiscal responsibility, transparency and lower taxes. I also support the 2nd Amendment,” he wrote on his campaign website. “I would like to see government return to the hands of the people.”

Being elected to represent the people of this nation was never intended to be a career path or a means to enrich yourself (or your family) — the purpose is to serve the interests of your constituents (hence “public service”).

To all the pundits, his last line is particularly important and explains phenomena like the elections of Trump, Youngkin and nearly Ciattarelli — the electorate is well aware and tired of out-of-touch, career politicians who represent their monied-interest contributors. This formula, and its related legislative mismanagement, has resulted in the decline of this nation and the decimation of the standard of living of too many Americans.