Voice of the People, Dec. 6, 2020

The caring members of the public and postal community who adopt letters, then shop and wrap, can ship the package through the Postal Service. Happy children receive their packages from Santa and the magic of the season continues.

Michael Margiotti

Atlantic City

Postmaster

Election fraud plausible

As people dispute President Trump’s claims of vote fraud, they should remember the release of the Democratic National Committee emails regarding how Hillary Clinton secured the nomination, and if that was done to so-called friends within the party, what might their financiers and controllers do to their enemy who trounced them legitimately? They failed in four years to manipulate his ouster. And despite a coronavirus that constrained the majority of public electioneering. With avid public support for much of his policies, and a Joe Biden campaign that consisted of rallies of 10 or less, what was left in that dwindling bag of tricks except the sidewalk diamond salesman’s old standby, fraud.