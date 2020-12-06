 Skip to main content
Voice of the People, Dec. 6, 2020
Voice of the People, Dec. 6, 2020

Postal Service helps Santa fulfill kids’ wishes

For more than 108 years, USPS Operation Santa has helped bring joy to kids and families across the country. This year the magic of Santa has expanded nationwide with the digital Operation Santa online platform.

But Santa needs help. Please spread the word that children can begin sending in their letters. Also, customers can be one of Santa’s Elves by adopting letters to Santa online and anonymously granting the wishes of children in need.

Here is how it works:

Children write their letters to Santa. The letters then need to be sent to Santa, 123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888. Don’t forget the stamp! There are also writing kits online that include images of Holly, Santa’s lead elf. Personally identifying information in the letters is redacted before being uploaded to USPSOperationSanta.com.

Letter adoption begins Dec. 4 and it’s easy. You can go to the website, and after a short registration and identity verification process, you can browse through letters and adopt as many as you like. You can even adopt an entire family. Once a letter has been adopted, you will receive a QR code to take to a participating Label Broker Post Office. You can find these offices by visiting usps.com/locator and searching for Label Broker.

The caring members of the public and postal community who adopt letters, then shop and wrap, can ship the package through the Postal Service. Happy children receive their packages from Santa and the magic of the season continues.

Michael Margiotti

Atlantic City

Postmaster

Election fraud plausible

As people dispute President Trump’s claims of vote fraud, they should remember the release of the Democratic National Committee emails regarding how Hillary Clinton secured the nomination, and if that was done to so-called friends within the party, what might their financiers and controllers do to their enemy who trounced them legitimately? They failed in four years to manipulate his ouster. And despite a coronavirus that constrained the majority of public electioneering. With avid public support for much of his policies, and a Joe Biden campaign that consisted of rallies of 10 or less, what was left in that dwindling bag of tricks except the sidewalk diamond salesman’s old standby, fraud.

In the days of manipulation of the global overnight lending rate, and failure to prosecute those who created financial speculation of a magnitude that when popped brought to its knees the global financial system, then those same interests, whose skins are on the line, might see fit to alter a few million votes in different states, perhaps using a voter fraud system developed for the military by the intelligence communities, both of whom have internal currents that hate President Trump because he has called for an end to regime change wars. Time restraints are set. If the American people want a just result in restoring a nation of, by and for the people, they must force their legislators to act swiftly.

Bruce Todd

Waretown

No vaccine delay for S.J.

The governor has established priority for the coronavirus vaccine for first responders as it should be. However, my concern is that subsequently our far left governor will prioritize North Jersey at the expense of Cape May County. The county has a concentration of the elderly, who might be left to the mercies of the virus as N.Y. Gov. Coumo did with his elderly.

Tony De Angelis

Villas

Letters

Breaking News