Voice of the People, Dec. 5, 2022

US, media misled voters

ahead of 2020 election

Regarding the recent letter, “Followers of Trump are still delusional”:

The writer contends that supporters of President Trump "swallowed the Trump Kool Aid" regarding the 2020 election.

He is mistaken; there were indeed documented irregularities, illegalities and outright lies perpetrated by the Democratic Party and the mainstream media, just not enough to change the outcome of the election.

The liberal media suppressed the damning story of Hunter Biden's laptop and the FBI falsely told social media platforms that the pay-to-play activities (also involving Joe Biden) were "Russian disinformation" in the months just prior to the election.

Four out of five voters in one survey stated they believe that truthful coverage of the scandal would have changed the outcome of the 2020 election.

The movie “2000 Mules” documented the ballot dumping that went on in swing states by using satellite technology.

The Supreme Court recently ruled that a number of states violated the Constitution in allowing their secretaries of state to change voting law. (The Constitution requires that only state legislatures may change voting law). Many whistleblowers and honest poll workers came forward, but were silenced. No one could speak about what went on. Why, if there was nothing to hide?

The letter writer has consumed his own flavor of Kool Aid, served up by the current dishonest government, the Department of Justice and social media.

Kathleen F. Pendlebury

Cape May Court House