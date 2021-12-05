Voice of the People, Dec. 5, 2021

Voters chose party
that listens to them
On Nov. 2, America and N.J. woke up and voted in masses against the heavy handed politicians that are in office and now being replaced by the party that listens to them, embraces their freedoms and protects their American principles.
When a 30-year politician gets beat by an unknown candidate that spent less than $200 on his campaign, the public has had enough of business as usual.
Although Gov. Murphy won by a razor thin margin, the message was sent to the Democratic Party. A red wave swept through South Jersey on Election Day. Cancel culture, wokeness and soft on crime are backfiring on the Democrats and perhaps in the next election North Jersey will join us and vote for the party of freedom.
Paul Hahn
Northfield
O.C. school board
resigned in protest
Volunteering as a school board member is supposed to be an opportunity to work with dedicated, sincere volunteers focused on helping children. It was an honor to volunteer my time on behalf of the school community, and I had high hopes for the things that could be accomplished by a district with such talented educators and engaged families.
I am disillusioned after having seen behind the curtain: There is deep dysfunction and apathy towards the families. Many of the Ocean City board members (not all) are disengaged, dismissive of those asking questions, and voting “yes” without reading a document. Emails are ignored, mandates from the state just get an absent-minded “yes” and wishes of the community are absent from decisions.
The few Ocean City board members working to do the right thing and speaking up for the families and children had to file ethics charges to defend themselves against intimidation tactics. These board members have the courage to speak up in meetings and consider their votes.
These elected members need to reevaluate why they are on the Ocean City School Board: Are they considering the needs of the kids? Are they listening to the community? Are they working with the schools? Or are they sitting at meetings, heads down giving a blanket “yes” to everything on the agenda they don’t read? Our children, our teachers and our community deserve better. The Ocean City School District is “Dedicated to Excellence” and we have every right to expect excellence from the elected representatives on the board.
It is time we let them know their behavior is unacceptable. Insist they address the ethics charges filed against the board president. Email them, file an OPRA request, or attend board meetings. Our children should be always at the front of their minds. Unfortunately, that is not the case. Our kids deserve better, the community deserves better, the teachers and administrators deserve better, and I deserve better.