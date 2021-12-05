Voice of the People, Dec. 5, 2021

I am disillusioned after having seen behind the curtain: There is deep dysfunction and apathy towards the families. Many of the Ocean City board members (not all) are disengaged, dismissive of those asking questions, and voting “yes” without reading a document. Emails are ignored, mandates from the state just get an absent-minded “yes” and wishes of the community are absent from decisions.

The few Ocean City board members working to do the right thing and speaking up for the families and children had to file ethics charges to defend themselves against intimidation tactics. These board members have the courage to speak up in meetings and consider their votes.

These elected members need to reevaluate why they are on the Ocean City School Board: Are they considering the needs of the kids? Are they listening to the community? Are they working with the schools? Or are they sitting at meetings, heads down giving a blanket “yes” to everything on the agenda they don’t read? Our children, our teachers and our community deserve better. The Ocean City School District is “Dedicated to Excellence” and we have every right to expect excellence from the elected representatives on the board.