Voice of the People, Dec. 5, 2020

Biden positioned to tackle core of systemic racism

Joe Biden continues to be harshly criticized for his support for what has become known as the 1994 Crime Bill, despite the fact the bill was strongly supported by both Democrats and Republicans, and even most of the Congressional Black Caucus.

The bill was not the problem. It was the way it was enforced — the war on drugs and guns ended up being waged primarily against poor, urban minorities.

Meanwhile, Big Pharma was given a pass despite addicting far more on pain killers than a dealer selling nickel and dime bags on a street corner ever could.

Systemic racism? You bet.

And Biden seems to understand this better than most, which leaves him uniquely positioned to tackle racism at its very core.

Dave Gruber

Mays Landing

Payback for Trump haters

I really do not understand why people voted for Joe Biden. After all, this guy was a career politician with few accomplishments to speak of. Was it only the hatred of President Trump? So sad that people had this type of mentality.