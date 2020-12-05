Voice of the People, Dec. 5, 2020

Biden positioned to tackle core of systemic racism
Joe Biden continues to be harshly criticized for his support for what has become known as the 1994 Crime Bill, despite the fact the bill was strongly supported by both Democrats and Republicans, and even most of the Congressional Black Caucus.
The bill was not the problem. It was the way it was enforced — the war on drugs and guns ended up being waged primarily against poor, urban minorities.
Meanwhile, Big Pharma was given a pass despite addicting far more on pain killers than a dealer selling nickel and dime bags on a street corner ever could.
Systemic racism? You bet.
And Biden seems to understand this better than most, which leaves him uniquely positioned to tackle racism at its very core.
Dave Gruber
Mays Landing
Payback for Trump haters
I really do not understand why people voted for Joe Biden. After all, this guy was a career politician with few accomplishments to speak of. Was it only the hatred of President Trump? So sad that people had this type of mentality.
My point is that for four years Democrats, the haters and the mainstream media did everything and anything to oppose and obstruct President Trump.
Now Biden and his friends are going to discover how cruel payback can be, because there are millions upon millions of Americans, myself included, who will never accept or acknowledge Biden as president.
What goes around comes around.
Joe Kanka
Egg Harbor Township
Politicizing the children
Regarding the recent story, “Political yard signs become messages of love and kindness”:
Since we are now involving first and second graders in the political realm, perhaps the Carl Mitnick School in North Cape May should inform children of what I consider the truth, that Donald Trump did not lose the election and just perhaps this was the biggest fraud election in U.S. history.
Instead of teaching math or science, they seem to want to indoctrinate them to their thought processes, putting up signs to promote their agenda.
Jean Leonetti
Northfield
