Voice of the People, Dec. 4, 2022

South Jersey voters still reliably sensible

It appears that while much of the Northeast U.S. leans to the political left, South Jersey is continuing to be one of a very few geographic areas that resists the “woke” culture.

Congressional District No. 2 — largest geographically in the state covering most of southern New Jersey and with over 700,000 residents — has become a stalwart in pursuing commonsense policies.

C.D. No. 2 coincidentally also almost matches the racial demographic of the nation, with approximate populations of White at 65 %, Black at 12%, Hispanic at 11%, Asian at 4 %. Diversity and prosperity are emblematic of our communities.

The election of Rep. Jeff Van Drew and of the various board of education members in Ocean City and Galloway Township to counteract dysfunctional leftist views are reassuring, regardless of what happens elsewhere. Van Drew convincingly won by 20 points over his talented opponent, Tim Alexander, and extremist BOE members were ousted in certain school districts. The message, communicated in Virginia last year and Florida this year, is resonating here as well. Parents want quality education for their children, not racist, sexist, deviant philosophies. Thanks to the citizens of the Florida of the Northeast — South Jersey.

In South Jersey, there continues to be a ray of hope for sanity in our governing and educational institutions, and perhaps it is a harbinger of things to come nationally.

Don’t be dissuaded by the heightened volume of the leftists’ assertions. As the dedicated sisters (nuns) of my grade school days often stated, “Empty barrels, like empty heads, make the most noise.”

Ron Smith

Brigantine

Moral compass needed now more than ever

We should all be amazed by the trend of young people being propagandized that exercising the decision of abortion is both a human right and a reproductive right. Since when do we, as a society which cherishes the Constitution and our unalienable rights to life and liberty, decide that aborting a human being with a heartbeat is a human right? Allowing the taking of human life through abortion until the very end of a pregnancy is abhorrent.

Rights come with responsibilities. For those who hold that the inconvenience of a pregnancy should be corrected by an abortion, they need to understand that our rights as human beings come with responsibilities and that should include the protection of life.

Society cannot advance unless we change the moral compass on life-related issues from abortion to war. We should at every opportunity respect life from cradle to grave.

Deborah Smarth

Manalapan