Voice of the People, Dec. 4, 2021

Consider Trump for House Speaker

Now that this year’s election is over, and the Republicans made great strides to set this country back on the right course, it’s time to consider the 2022 election. If the past election’s results in Virginia and New Jersey are any indication of what lies ahead for this country, the Republicans should have a resounding victory in both the House and the Senate.

Selecting President Trump as the possible presidential candidate for 2024 would probably leave a disdainful feeling among the voting public. However, since you don’t have to be an elected official to be Speaker of the House, he would be a great candidate for that position. For the good of America, he could continue with his innovative policies that made great strides in improving the lives of many Americans and always placing America first.

This is the complete opposite of what is happening today. He would work very closely with the then-elected Republican President and, once again, revert back to those policies to make American great again.

Ted Hesser

Mays Landing

Climate event hypocrisy