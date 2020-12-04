Voice of the People, Dec. 4, 2020

Still seeking presidency
I have run for president of the United States third party for 36 years and I am announcing my candidacy for president for 2024. (No rest for weary voters.)
In the election just ended, I discussed 47 issues ignored by the two major candidates. These are life and death issues for families and children so we must passionately work to implement these solutions. This will bring happiness and healing to people at Christmas.
Everyone should treat everyone with love, forgiveness, mercy, tolerance, kindness, courtesy, chivalry and old fashioned manners.
We must reduce stress in the workplace. Optional four day work week, flexible work hours, fitness facilities for workers, more vacation time, no harassment, clean, neat, bright, cheery workplace. Stock for all workers, all workers involved in decision making, and much higher wages.
Mental health education starting in kindergarten.
Pick up all litter. America the beautiful. World is supposed to look like Wilmington Delaware Country Club on a day in June.
Remove all dust, dirt, grease, grime and mold in residences and businesses.
Guaranteed high paying job for everyone paid for with $3 trillion in unspent corporate cash and $800 billion in charities and wealthy philanthropists.
Every homeless person lives inside every night in clean one room apartment with job training and placement.
No guns. Police misconduct boards which work.
No wars, no spying on other nations, and have our embassies overseas help the poorest of the poor.
Keep helping people with love one second at a time. Everyone should put their total trust in Christmas miracles.
Edward T. O’Donnell Jr.
Ocean City
Trump deserved to win
The people elected a businessman to be president because they were sick and tired of the business as usual and nothing getting done to make our lives and our country a better place to live.
Donald Trump ran on the platform to restore America as the leader of the free world, to rebuild the economy, to end the endless wars, and to drain the swamp.
Being an outsider he sparked the most upheaval in the elites of D.C., corporate America, mainstream media, high tech, and the billionaires who are trying to get him out of office and who bankrolled the Clinton dossier, the Mueller probe and were afraid he would expose their corruption. Hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars have been spent on investigations and impeachment proceedings, to no avail.
We need term limits to stop coup attempts for power by single political parties which, at this point, is the Democratic Party, whose corruption runs deep in federal government.
What have the Democrats done in four years? Caused chaos and condoned riots, looting and burning.
Trump has kept his promise to the American people and has excelled in his role as president.
Before the pandemic, we had the best economy in the world, negotiated new trade deals for farmers, eliminated top terrorists, advanced peace in the Middle East. All the while putting money in coffers from tariffs, oil exports and sanctions.
President Trump deserved four more years to make America greater and better than ever.
Carl Fischbach
Egg Harbor Township
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!