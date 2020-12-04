Voice of the People, Dec. 4, 2020

Every homeless person lives inside every night in clean one room apartment with job training and placement.

No guns. Police misconduct boards which work.

No wars, no spying on other nations, and have our embassies overseas help the poorest of the poor.

Keep helping people with love one second at a time. Everyone should put their total trust in Christmas miracles.

Edward T. O’Donnell Jr.

Ocean City

Trump deserved to win

The people elected a businessman to be president because they were sick and tired of the business as usual and nothing getting done to make our lives and our country a better place to live.

Donald Trump ran on the platform to restore America as the leader of the free world, to rebuild the economy, to end the endless wars, and to drain the swamp.