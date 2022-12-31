Voice of the People, Dec. 31, 2022

Casino smoking ban still stalled in Trenton

Another election season is over so now, let’s see what Sen. Scutari does with Senate Bill S264, banning of smoking in N.J. casinos. Or how about Assembly bill A2151? Will their respective committees take action or will they die with no action taken?

The answer is simple. Casinos influence politicians in their decision making whereas casino workers do not. The casinos say there would be a drastic reduction in workforce. Well, that has already occurred. Try to find a pit manager; they are running up to four pits. Floor people are watching up to six games. Craps box personnel could be next.

Come on my fellow dogs, as one casino exec referred to us as, let’s bark the loudest.

Phil Goldsmith

Egg Harbor Township

Condemn anti-Semitism no matter the source

I recently attended the “Hate Has No Home Here” program in Brigantine. This interfaith, bipartisan event was held in response to the anti-Semitic incident on the island last summer. The event informed its audience about growing anti-Semitism across the country and featured Ambassador Marc Ginsberg, along with local clergy of many faiths, and public servants representing both parties. All took the stage to condemn anti-Semitism and hate of any kind. The event was the culmination of the heartening community response since the summer incident.

But one important voice has been missing from this response — Congressman Jeff Van Drew. As a constituent of the 2nd Congressional District of New Jersey, I stay abreast of what my representative is doing. I am a subscriber to the congressman’s newsletter and a regular viewer of his website. I have noted that the congressman is frequently outraged or infuriated when responding to Democratic policies or actions. And to his credit, in 2019 he joined Speaker Nancy Pelosi to condemn anti-Semitic remarks made by Democratic Congresswoman Omar of Minnesota. At the time, he wrote that “Anti-Semitism or discrimination of any kind has no place in our society.”

I am therefore infuriated that Van Drew’s didn’t publicly condemn former President Trump for meeting with anti-Semitic public figures Kanye West and Nick Fuentes. The congressman also didn’t condemn Trump’s own anti-Semitic remarks in October. I think he should condemn all such anti-Semitism no matter the source.

Steven Sarratore

Brigantine