Voice of the People, Dec. 31, 2021

More social spending won’t reduce inflation

Regarding the recent story, “Spending bill taming inflation is highly dubious”:

The Build Back Better agenda is exactly designed to relieve those price pressures. Social spending would increase $2.4 trillion or more. These programs have offered bright promises and dismal performance.

Currently 70% of federal spending goes to paying people to be unemployed, sick, disabled, retired, in debt or imprisoned – including FDR’s New Deal and Social Security which benefits wealthier people who start working later in life, retire sooner and live longer … compared to poorer people who start working sooner retire later in life and die sooner. Also LBJ’s Great Society welfare programs to end poverty “in our lifetime.” The cornerstone being Head Start, a program for every one dollar invested to return six dollars. The Westinghouse Learning Corp. showed the program in the works of one of its co-founders was “peddling an illusion.”

The Democratic Party criticizes capitalism and the market, until it comes to daycare, the cornerstone of BBB and then the marketplace must come first.