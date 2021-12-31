Voice of the People, Dec. 31, 2021

More social spending won’t reduce inflation
Regarding the recent story, “Spending bill taming inflation is highly dubious”:
The Build Back Better agenda is exactly designed to relieve those price pressures. Social spending would increase $2.4 trillion or more. These programs have offered bright promises and dismal performance.
Currently 70% of federal spending goes to paying people to be unemployed, sick, disabled, retired, in debt or imprisoned – including FDR’s New Deal and Social Security which benefits wealthier people who start working later in life, retire sooner and live longer … compared to poorer people who start working sooner retire later in life and die sooner. Also LBJ’s Great Society welfare programs to end poverty “in our lifetime.” The cornerstone being Head Start, a program for every one dollar invested to return six dollars. The Westinghouse Learning Corp. showed the program in the works of one of its co-founders was “peddling an illusion.”
The Democratic Party criticizes capitalism and the market, until it comes to daycare, the cornerstone of BBB and then the marketplace must come first.
The study of economics is the study of how to get more from less. The average worker works to 50% capacity. The natural family system is “economical” because it’s outside of the economy. In regards to free universal pre-school, G.K. Chesterton remarked 100 years ago that, “If people cannot mind their own business, it cannot possibly be more economical to pay them to mind each other’s business; and still less to mind each other’s babies.”
George Cecola
Milmay
Economic, virus policies put US in jeopardy
While watching a news program, there was a clip from 2009 with President Bill Clinton speaking at the U.N. regarding the state of affairs in Haiti, and he said the U.N. must help them build back better. OK, believers in President Biden and his bunch who guide him on his path of blunders, corruption, lies and use of Clinton’s UN speech should ask themselves if Haiti has been built back better 12 years after Clinton’s UN plea. Answer: no.
So how is Biden and his politically socialist regime going to do it in America? England, Greece and such failed using socialistic mandates and creating financially insane economic policies. Is Biden’s “common senseless” bunch going to succeed? How are we citizens going to survive?
First thing Biden did was shut the pipeline down and lay off 1,100 workers to get back at Trump and punish us. Now, look at the price of gas, the price of everything caused by inflation, and the inept use of tax dollars caused by the Biden bunch.
America is in serious economic and societal trouble. Fasten your seatbelts, America.
Jesse Adams