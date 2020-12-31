Voice of the People, Dec. 31, 2020

Election challenge disgusts

I’m disgusted by the action of Rep. Jeff Van Drew in joining the Supreme Court lawsuit challenging the election results of four states. Thankfully, the Supreme Court recognized how frivolous this lawsuit was and dismissed it immediately.

Van Drew is a sycophant for President Trump who has sold his political soul and pledged undying support for Trump. Thankfully, the power of this incompetent president is coming to an end, as will hopefully the support for Van Drew from the Republican Party. He is someone who will sell out his voters (Democrats) for perceived political gains.

Gena Haranis

Pleasantville

Challenge hurts confidence

I wonder what was Congressman Jeff Van Drew thinking when he signed onto the House GOP request to support the Texas lawsuit before the Supreme Court. The suit challenged the voting methods and results in four states.

I think if the challenge were successful it would have meant judicial activism ripping democracy to shreds. Thank goodness, the justices’ immediately rejected the Texas lawsuit.