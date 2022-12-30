Voice of the People, Dec. 30, 2022

Hunter laptop hearings rule out Biden rerun

Now that there was no landslide mid-term election, and the Democrats have kept control of the Senate, and the House Republicans are in control but barely, everyone is talking about a Joe Biden candidacy in 2024.

What a joke and waste of time to think Biden will run. Biden has as much a chance of that as does Anthony Weiner.

The House Republicans will finally open an investigation into all the details of the Hunter Biden laptop, about the Biden family and the money they got and split up over the years.

These hearings, which cannot be stopped, will be headlines in at least one newspaper as sunlight is shined for the first time on all the gory details, which will show President Biden lied and was involved, whatever that means, in his son’s deals.

If President Biden’s involvement, as everyone follows the money highlighted in the hearings, shows what I think, the Democrats will never be able to run him to get elected again as president in 2024.

David F. Lipton

Toms River