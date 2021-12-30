Voice of the People, Dec. 30, 2021

Irked over veterans not given A.C. jobs

Let’s not forget the debt we owe to all the veterans who have served. During the time Atlantic City lost civil service, how many veterans did not get hired for police and fire departments? They should now be hired immediately without any other civilians. In fact, peace time veterans should also be given preference. There should be no distinction among any time of service. Only priority, disabled wartime, wartime, Cold War, peacetime, just as we have types of discharge – honorable, general, other than honorable, dishonorable, bad conduct discharge.

We owe an apology and a job for the veterans who were not hired and are on a current list. How dare the city hire people with questionable backgrounds in front of veterans who provided safety to our Americans who enjoy peace during parades. Councilman Shabazz says he understands the sacrifices the veterans have made; well prove it by hiring them.