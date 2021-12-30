Voice of the People, Dec. 30, 2021

Irked over veterans not given A.C. jobs
Let’s not forget the debt we owe to all the veterans who have served. During the time Atlantic City lost civil service, how many veterans did not get hired for police and fire departments? They should now be hired immediately without any other civilians. In fact, peace time veterans should also be given preference. There should be no distinction among any time of service. Only priority, disabled wartime, wartime, Cold War, peacetime, just as we have types of discharge – honorable, general, other than honorable, dishonorable, bad conduct discharge.
We owe an apology and a job for the veterans who were not hired and are on a current list. How dare the city hire people with questionable backgrounds in front of veterans who provided safety to our Americans who enjoy peace during parades. Councilman Shabazz says he understands the sacrifices the veterans have made; well prove it by hiring them.
Commissioner John Amedeo from Margate said he wished he could pick whoever he wants on police and fire hiring. The non-veterans in city government seem to pretend to know the sacrifices vets make, and I believe they pretend behind the scenes to show interest. But the reality is, they could care less, just look who was left behind when they had the opportunity to do otherwise.
We can be knowledgeable with another man’s knowledge, but we cannot be wise with another man’s wisdom. Because it’s like trying to explain colors to a blind man who had his socks stitched with numbers to tell what color he was putting on. A lot of people do the same. Put up or shut up. Why is it that there is never enough time to do a job right, but always time enough to do it over?
Michael K. Dale
Linwood