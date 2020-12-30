Voice of the People, Dec. 30, 2020

‘Free’ care, college costly
A hypothetical candidate from a major political party runs for office and gets elected by promising health care for everyone.
Mission accomplished. Now let’s look at this health care for everyone program.
Health care costs average a certain amount of dollars per patient every year. To generalize, let’s say that 25% of the population is added to the roles of the health care population. It will then cost 25% more to provide the health care to the additional population.
Where does that money come from? Why, the population that had been paying for their health care previously. They will then be paying 25% more to cover the population who were not paying for their health care. Mission accomplished.
The hypothetical candidate was asked about the funding for free education, and stated that increases in taxes to corporations and rich individuals will accomplish this. But as anyone who has ever been in business will tell you, if you don’t have a profit margin, you cannot stay in business.
Look around at all the businesses that fail every year. If businesses are taxed at a higher rate, they must increase the price of their goods and services or go bankrupt. And let’s not forget that pensions, 401(k)s and retirement accounts are also funded by these corporation profits. No profits, no pension, no retirement fund. Who wins?
OK, so let’s make the rich people pay their fair share. Taxpayer A pays 22% of their taxable income in taxes. Taxpayer B pays 24% of their taxable income in taxes. Taxpayer C pays 34% of their taxable income in taxes, according to the tax tables in 2016.
All three of these taxpayers can deduct the same items on their tax forms. So, which of these taxpayers are paying their fair share? Taxpayer A who pays taxes on income of $77,400 to $165,000? Taxpayer B who pays taxes on income of $165,001 to $315,000? Or Taxpayer C who pays taxes on income of over $315,001?
Campaign rhetoric sounds good until someone investigates the facts.
Frank Priolo
Hammonton
Don’t challenge election
Urgent message to U.S. Rep. Van Drew: President Trump lost the election fair and square. Joe Biden was voted in by the people of New Jerey. Van Drew signing on to that ridiculous lawsuit from Texas looks to me like trying to curry favor from our soon-to-be ex-president and is appalling. The time to contest election protocols is before an election, not after one’s favored candidate lost. Van Drew should start working for the majority of New Jersey people whom are Biden supporters too, and stop supporting challenges to how the election was conducted.
Roberta Bowen
Somers Point
Van Drew shameful to back election results challenge
I just read that Congressman Jeff Van Drew further sullied his reputation by joining the list of Republicans supporting the ludicrous effort by the Texas attorney general to challenge the presidential election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Arizona on the whim of President Trump. Van Drew pledged his undying loyalty to the president when he switched parties. He has now stooped even lower by supporting the challenge to the election of Joe Biden. Biden won 307 electoral votes (the same number Trump won in 2016) and received 7 million more votes than Trump. Unfortunately I misjudged Jeff Van Drew who I had supported in the past. His lack of integrity, disregard of democratic principles and the U.S. Constitution is shameful.
Noah Bronkesh
Linwood