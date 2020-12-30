Voice of the People, Dec. 30, 2020

‘Free’ care, college costly

A hypothetical candidate from a major political party runs for office and gets elected by promising health care for everyone.

Mission accomplished. Now let’s look at this health care for everyone program.

Health care costs average a certain amount of dollars per patient every year. To generalize, let’s say that 25% of the population is added to the roles of the health care population. It will then cost 25% more to provide the health care to the additional population.

Where does that money come from? Why, the population that had been paying for their health care previously. They will then be paying 25% more to cover the population who were not paying for their health care. Mission accomplished.

The hypothetical candidate was asked about the funding for free education, and stated that increases in taxes to corporations and rich individuals will accomplish this. But as anyone who has ever been in business will tell you, if you don’t have a profit margin, you cannot stay in business.