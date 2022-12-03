Voice of the People, Dec. 3, 2022

Don’t let handicap discourage job hunt

I was born in 1958 with cerebral palsy. I had a hard childhood of being teased by other kids. After high school and some college, I wanted to get a job. I didn’t want to sponge off the system, but back in 1979 there was no ADA to help someone like me to get a job.

I applied for a job at the City of Vineland Electric Utility, where they took a chance and hired me. After working for the Vineland Electric Utility for over 43 years, I am forced to retire from the job that I love due to declining health due to my cerebral palsy.

I just want to bring to light to other handicapped people that they should never give up because there are great people and companies out there that will help them and will give them a chance to work like everyone else. I’m grateful to City of Vineland for a great career.

Albert Mongeluzzo

Vineland

Impose term limits on Van Drew, others

Rep. Jeff Van Drew has stayed too long at the dance. And so have many politicians. Term limits. Enough said. It’s time that we get back to normalcy.

Bob Sule

Somers Point