Voice of the People, Dec. 3, 2021

Veterans kept out of vet clinic hearing

After the election of 2020, I didn’t think I could be surprised anymore by anything remotely connected to politics and government. The recent Planning Board meeting at the Northfield City Hall proved me wrong.

On the agenda was an application from Healthcare Realty Solutions LLC, who appeared before the board to get approvals for a couple of variances needed to finalize plans for the purchase of property and building the new CBOC, or Veteran’s Administration’s clinic on Route 9 in Northfield.

A group of approximately 25 veterans and veteran’s supporters arrived to show their support of the venture. The new clinic and all it will bring to enhance medical care for veterans in Atlantic County is more than necessary and welcomed for its more then 22,000 square feet of service area with many new services that will keep veterans local instead of traveling to Wilmington or Philadelphia.