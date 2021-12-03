Voice of the People, Dec. 3, 2021

Veterans kept out of vet clinic hearing
After the election of 2020, I didn’t think I could be surprised anymore by anything remotely connected to politics and government. The recent Planning Board meeting at the Northfield City Hall proved me wrong.
On the agenda was an application from Healthcare Realty Solutions LLC, who appeared before the board to get approvals for a couple of variances needed to finalize plans for the purchase of property and building the new CBOC, or Veteran’s Administration’s clinic on Route 9 in Northfield.
A group of approximately 25 veterans and veteran’s supporters arrived to show their support of the venture. The new clinic and all it will bring to enhance medical care for veterans in Atlantic County is more than necessary and welcomed for its more then 22,000 square feet of service area with many new services that will keep veterans local instead of traveling to Wilmington or Philadelphia.
Upon arrival and having donned masks as per signs, we, many veterans and supporters, myself included (I am not a veteran but I am affiliated with the American Legion Post 352 Somers Point through the Sons of the American Legion, I am past president of the Legion Riders Post 352 and am host of Veterans Matter Livestream Broadcast), we were told we could not enter the meeting due to COVID restrictions. Only about four were allowed in. There is nothing on the City of Northfield website or under the Planning Board notices that says there are such restrictions.
It is unbelievable to see these men, some Vietnam veterans, who are advocating for their fellow vets 55-plus years after their service, to be treated so inappropriately. The only thing in this country revered more then vets is God and Old Glory. To have them ushered out by the Planning Board secretary (not even the chairman/president) was most embarrassing.
I think whomever made that decision owes local veterans and their supporters an apology.
Michael A. Merlino
Egg Harbor Township