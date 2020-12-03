Voice of the People, Dec. 3, 2020

Must slow virus down

It takes 10 to 15 years to manufacture a vaccine but we do not have that time on our side.

I was not trained in this area of medicine but I think that if a vaccine is over 90% effective it is worth a try. Recently I saw one of the vaccines was 94.5% effective ... love those decimal points!

Remember when there was polio back in the 1950s. The cause was idiopathic but thanks to Salk and his efforts polio has been eradicated from the Western Hemisphere but still exists in other areas of the world.

Bill O’Reillly believes that this virus was manufactured and is sometimes called the poor man’s nuclear war. We studied biological warfare in the United States Army and now we are experiencing it.

Whether it is synthetic or came from a meat market in China is not that important. It is here now and either we slow it down and eradicate it or not, it is up to us, the world’s population, to comply with known tactics to defeat it or at least slow it down.

As the great Louis Gershenfeld said in my first bacteriology lecture, “Bacteria are everywhere.” Well, this is not bacteria but we must come together and treat it as a threat.