Voice of the People, Dec. 3, 2020

Must slow virus down
It takes 10 to 15 years to manufacture a vaccine but we do not have that time on our side.
I was not trained in this area of medicine but I think that if a vaccine is over 90% effective it is worth a try. Recently I saw one of the vaccines was 94.5% effective ... love those decimal points!
Remember when there was polio back in the 1950s. The cause was idiopathic but thanks to Salk and his efforts polio has been eradicated from the Western Hemisphere but still exists in other areas of the world.
Bill O’Reillly believes that this virus was manufactured and is sometimes called the poor man’s nuclear war. We studied biological warfare in the United States Army and now we are experiencing it.
Whether it is synthetic or came from a meat market in China is not that important. It is here now and either we slow it down and eradicate it or not, it is up to us, the world’s population, to comply with known tactics to defeat it or at least slow it down.
As the great Louis Gershenfeld said in my first bacteriology lecture, “Bacteria are everywhere.” Well, this is not bacteria but we must come together and treat it as a threat.
If it means depriving ourselves of small luxuries such as having holiday parties or criminal activities such as mob activity because criminals disapprove of someone being shot by police, then we have to stop gatherings that may cause the spread of this terrible disease.
Matt Rendino
Egg Harbor City
Media propaganda threat
What is the biggest danger to the U.S.? Russia, China, North Korea? Wrong.
The biggest danger, in my opinion, is the left wing propaganda arm of the socialist Democratic Party, the American media.
From the time President Trump was elected, the media has pounded the populace with negativity about Trump. Yes, he doesn’t have the slime personality of a politician and yes, he irritates with a bombastic style, but he has done more to protect America than any previous president.
Hate abounds from the Bezos-owned Washington Post and from The New York Times, controlled by the Sultzberger family, who Baruch Pletner characterized as one of the seven out of ten Jewish families that hate America and Israel.
However, even more egregious is the Associated Press. I have come to the conclusion that every article by the AP contains hidden hate spewing buzz words against conservative America. In my opinion, any media outlet that depends on the AP might as well have a socialist/communist staff.
My advice is don’t be a fool and fall for what appears to be the AP’s hidden agenda of destroying America.
Ron Hill
Egg Harbor City
