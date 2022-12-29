Voice of the People, Dec. 29, 2022

Climate burden heavy on people of color

The relationship between racial inequality and the impacts of climate change has been highlighted by the NAACP with their contribution to the United Nations Climate Change Conference in early November. Due to existing systemic racism, studies show that people of color are disproportionately affected by the consequences of the climate crisis.

Black people are statistically more likely to live in low-income areas, have limited legislative power, and struggle with pre-existing health issues. Housing in poorer neighborhoods also tends to be built with out-of-date materials and lacks amenities like air-conditioning, which is particularly invaluable during record-high temperatures.

Additionally, Black communities residing on the south coast are at the greatest risk of falling victim to flooding caused by rising sea levels. This risk is predicted to increase by 20% by 2050. In the case of climate catastrophes, the underprivileged are unlikely to have the insurance or financial support necessary to lift themselves out of such disasters.

Increasing the funding for areas that have historically been left behind, implementing stronger building codes, and restricting new developments in high-risk areas are some tangible ways to address the inequality minorities are facing in this country. As we saw with his opposition to the Green New Deal provisions back in 2019, Rep. Jeff Van Drew doesn’t seem to appreciate the gravity of the global crisis in our midst. We need to come together as a community and push for much-needed climate policies in order to rectify the inequality that is currently being exacerbated by climate change.

Kaid Anderson

Absecon