Voice of the People, Dec. 29, 2020

No Birch Grove dog park
I support a dog park in Northfield. But I do not support putting it in Birch Grove Park. Thanks to City Council that site is no longer considered.
I am quite upset with Councilwoman Susan Korngut, the chairperson of the dog park committee, for not being available for the Zoom meeting but having the audacity to criticize those who did attend.
I am also peeved with Councilman Paul Utts for abstaining on the vote. What was his conflict? I applaud the rest of the council for taking a stand and having the courage of their convictions. Korngut’s absence and Utt’s abstention says it all. For more than a year, Korngut said a 503(c) foundation was being formed to start the dog park, yet that never has come to light.
Samuel Stone
Northfield
Stimulus laden with pork
Disagree with the recent cartoon showing Mitch McConnell with his fingers in his ears. While I have seen him be tone deaf on more than a few issues, the failures of the COVID relief bills sit squarely in the lap of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Anyone who has paid any attention to her years in Congress would note that she packs a bill with enough pork to clog any artery, then cries foul that the GOP does not have the voters in mind. Exactly like this bill, which started at $2.1 trillion.
It has no less than five rewrites of election rules, which doesn’t belong in a stimulus package. Hundreds of billions plugging school district gaps that offer no long term help. $225 billion for education, but only $5 billion gets to schools while $200 billion goes to teacher protection (aren’t they teaching from home?) God bless them of course, but $220 billion?
The bill has $600 billion, which is the same as the entire Department of Defense budget, for whatever the hell selected politicians want it for. Additional $5 billion for community development, which again is like walking around money for certain pols.
Barry Caraway
Mays Landing