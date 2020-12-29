Voice of the People, Dec. 29, 2020

No Birch Grove dog park

I support a dog park in Northfield. But I do not support putting it in Birch Grove Park. Thanks to City Council that site is no longer considered.

I am quite upset with Councilwoman Susan Korngut, the chairperson of the dog park committee, for not being available for the Zoom meeting but having the audacity to criticize those who did attend.

I am also peeved with Councilman Paul Utts for abstaining on the vote. What was his conflict? I applaud the rest of the council for taking a stand and having the courage of their convictions. Korngut’s absence and Utt’s abstention says it all. For more than a year, Korngut said a 503(c) foundation was being formed to start the dog park, yet that never has come to light.

Samuel Stone

Northfield

Stimulus laden with pork

Disagree with the recent cartoon showing Mitch McConnell with his fingers in his ears. While I have seen him be tone deaf on more than a few issues, the failures of the COVID relief bills sit squarely in the lap of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.