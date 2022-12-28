Voice of the People, Dec. 28, 2022

More important tolls than on highways

Here at the intersection of Cape May and Atlantic counties and the Garden State Parkway and the Atlantic City Expressway, many people are talking about the rise in tolls.

Really, the cost of tolls is what worries them? I wonder what worries the conservative Republicans in the state and federal legislatures. They seem to feel it’s necessary to remind us that they are conservatives, middle of the roaders. I wonder where they stand on tolls.

I am more worried about a different kind of toll; the chaos outside of this little state, trying to make its way here. Dead in Buffalo, dead in Virginia, dead in Pittsburgh, dead in Philadelphia, the stuff that’s taking a toll on people’s lives.

I am not afraid to state exactly where I am on this problem. I believe gun control no longer exists. Gun Control is out of control.

It’s on its way here. Just a few rivers, bridges, bays and tolls separate this area from the rest of the chaos. So when people say they are worried about increasing highway tolls, they should be more specific. I know exactly where Gov. Phil Murphy stands on tolls. Where do state Sen. Michael Testa and Rep. Jeff Van Drew stand on tolls?

Frances Worrell

Ocean City