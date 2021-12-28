Voice of the People, Dec. 28, 2021

Don’t just recycle,
reduce use of plastic
As we move to reduce our impact on the planet, there is much we can do individually. Only 9% of plastic gets recycled. Some gets incinerated but most is landfilled. Our habits can make a difference. Use a refillable stainless water bottle. Get used to bringing reusable bags to every store. The ban is coming. Buy loose fruits and vegetables without packaging. A fabric fruit bag eliminates yet another plastic bag.
How we buy is as important as what we buy. We use much more plastic than we can ever recycle. Reduce The Use is the answer. Take containers to the restaurant for leftovers. No need for plastic foam or foil which ends up in the trash. Research a plastic free life. I make cottage cheese and sour cream to avoid a plastic container. It’s easy and delicious. We can do so much and every bit helps.
Audrey Palumbo
Mays Landing
US leaders must
get right with God
America is at war. Not just a political war but a spiritual war as well. The riot at the Capitol confirms that. In my opinion, no true Christian, no true American can justify or defend what I believe Trump and some of his followers still try to do. Trump is telling his people to ignore congressional subpoenas of law.
Could much of the problem be because we, as a nation, have drifted further and further away from being a godly nation? Do leaders walk humbly with God, or have they sold their souls to the father of all lies for power and money? Do leaders have integrity, ethics and morals? Has loyalty to party or individual (regardless of their character) become more important than God?
Leaders do not have the right to act as they please. They must have vision for the nation, take responsibility and serve the nation, not be self-serving. Without these factors, there can be no trust and we will see a rise in corruption. Silence is not golden, and there is much to be lost. Our leadership and laws must be consistent with God’s word. Not only our freedoms and democracy, but also the very soul of our nation is at risk.
Ken Schorr
Manahawkin