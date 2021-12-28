Voice of the People, Dec. 28, 2021

Don’t just recycle,

reduce use of plastic

As we move to reduce our impact on the planet, there is much we can do individually. Only 9% of plastic gets recycled. Some gets incinerated but most is landfilled. Our habits can make a difference. Use a refillable stainless water bottle. Get used to bringing reusable bags to every store. The ban is coming. Buy loose fruits and vegetables without packaging. A fabric fruit bag eliminates yet another plastic bag.

How we buy is as important as what we buy. We use much more plastic than we can ever recycle. Reduce The Use is the answer. Take containers to the restaurant for leftovers. No need for plastic foam or foil which ends up in the trash. Research a plastic free life. I make cottage cheese and sour cream to avoid a plastic container. It’s easy and delicious. We can do so much and every bit helps.

Audrey Palumbo

Mays Landing

US leaders must

get right with God