Voice of the People, Dec. 28, 2020

Comcast monopoly worse
How can we object to Facebook being a monopoly? They don’t do anything that can’t be repeated tomorrow. Comcast on the other hand has been a regional monopoly in internet services and yet we have done nothing about them for years.
We have no options for an internet provider that provides expensive, unreliable and terrible service yet we’re going after Facebook. Many people live comfortable lives without Facebook. Few of us could say the same if our internet went down.
Kim Spence
Egg Harbor Township
Murphy chooses fear
So our fear mongering tyrant governor is at it again, predicting 12,000 virus cases a day based on models that continue to prove incorrect. And the media continues to mislead by neglecting meaningful data for people to make educated decisions.
For Atlantic County, population 243,000, as of Dec. 9 there were 9,167 positive test results. That is 3.77% of the population. Of those who have tested positive, 299 poor souls have died from the virus if we can believe the classification of cause of death. Anecdotal data suggests people dying of any cause, and test positive for the virus, are counted in this number. Hospitals reportedly are financially rewarded for virus deaths, so there is motivation to drive up the count. The 299 deaths represent 3.3% of people tested locally who were positive — and 0.12% of the county population.
Our risk of both contracting the virus and dying from it is minimal, yet we are under constant pressure to live in fear, to keep our masks on, to limit our contact with loved ones, to forego church, to close schools.
This last one is the most unbelievable of all as real, actual data and CDC recommendations clearly state that kids should be in school. Yet we have local school board after local school board doing the exact opposite. Data shows it is essential for kids to be in school, therefore, teachers are essential workers just as the store clerks are at ShopRite, Acme, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes, etc. The hard working people at these companies have been the heroes of this pandemic. The teachers and their union are clearly a selfish, self-centered mob who don’t seem to care about the kids. Nothing will be done about it because everyone has been brainwashed by the continual diet of fear out of Trenton.
But there is hope, right, a vaccine. That’s great. But even better, 2021 is an election year and we can finally get rid of Gov. Murphy, whom the Legislature refuses to rein in. Time for most of them to go as well.
Tom Szczepanski
Mays Landing
Service limits justified
Regarding the recent column by Noah Feldman, “Scientific and spiritual arguments contend over restricting houses of worship”:
My synagogue, Shirat Hayam in Ventnor, has been offering only online services for some time now. Though challenging, it is important that we engage in prayer and scriptural experiences with congregants who are not physically in the room.
Noah Feldman’s piece suggests that the essence of religion is “connecting to the divine,” which justifies putting collective, in-person prayer above the risk of viral infection. I believe that we are responsible to protect the well-being of our congregants so that they are not unnecessarily put at risk for a premature encounter with the divine. The spiritual aspects of funerals over Zoom are often far from fulfilling.
Feldman’s comparison of those who “need a drink” with those who need to pray is false. A person goes to a liquor store to acquire something that is consumed at home; bars, where people gather to drink together, are closed or open with limited capacity. Stores that sell religious goods are open and everyone is encouraged to create opportunities for personal prayer wherever they are. Unlimited capacity at houses of worship endangers everyone who attends.
We will continue to do what we must to keep our congregants safe even as we look forward to resuming the in-person communal prayer that we value so highly.
Rabbi Jonathan Kremer
Ventnor
No dog park in Birch Grove
I support a dog park in Northfield. But I do not support putting it in Birch Grove Park. Thanks to City Council that site is no longer considered. I am quite upset with Councilwoman Susan Korngut, the chairperson of the dog park committee, for not being available for the Zoom meeting but having the audacity to criticize those who did attend.
I am also peeved with Councilman Paul Utts for abstaining on the vote. What was his conflict? I applaud the rest of the council for taking a stand and having the courage of their convictions. Korngut’s absence and Utt’s abstention says it all. For more than a year, Korngut said a 503© foundation was being formed to start the dog park, yet that never has come to light.
Samuel Stone
Northfield