Voice of the People, Dec. 28, 2020

Our risk of both contracting the virus and dying from it is minimal, yet we are under constant pressure to live in fear, to keep our masks on, to limit our contact with loved ones, to forego church, to close schools.

This last one is the most unbelievable of all as real, actual data and CDC recommendations clearly state that kids should be in school. Yet we have local school board after local school board doing the exact opposite. Data shows it is essential for kids to be in school, therefore, teachers are essential workers just as the store clerks are at ShopRite, Acme, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes, etc. The hard working people at these companies have been the heroes of this pandemic. The teachers and their union are clearly a selfish, self-centered mob who don’t seem to care about the kids. Nothing will be done about it because everyone has been brainwashed by the continual diet of fear out of Trenton.