Voice of the People, Dec. 27, 2022

Utility worker never complained of disability

Regarding the recent letter, “Don’t let a handicap discourage a job hunt”:

This letter was impactful, sincere and eloquent in giving encouragement to handicapped people that there is an opportunity for them to succeed in the workplace.

The writer suffers from cerebral palsy, which is due to abnormal brain development often before birth. Despite his physical limitations, he worked for the city of Vineland Electric Utility for over 43 years. That is a remarkable achievement.

I knew him for two years at the city of Vineland. I never heard him complain about his disability and he had a great sense of humor. Moreover, he had a brilliant mind and was a credit to the city.

Michael Smith

Vineland

Nonprofit helps families fight drug overdoses

More than 3,000 people in New Jersey died of drug overdoses last year, with a majority of those deaths involving some form of an opioid. This is 3,000 deaths too many. The key to saving lives is raising awareness and educating residents about the dangers of opioids.

New Jersey has a trusted resource in opioid education and awareness in the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ), of which I am executive director. A recent statewide survey, conducted by Fairleigh Dickenson University Poll, cited the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey as one of the most trusted resources for information about opioid addiction and education, second only to physicians.

PDFNJ has been focused on reducing opioid addiction and overdoses through its provocative national award-winning awareness campaigns, parent, student and prescriber education, and Knock Out Opioid Abuse Learning Series. PDFNJ has educated hundreds of thousands of Garden State residents about the links between prescribed opioids and addiction and overdoses.

All PDFNJ programs are free to New Jersey residents, businesses and community organizations. We are humbled by the trust shown to PDFNJ and urge everyone to take advantage of these free programs, as they are the key to saving lives.

Angelo Valente

Hoboken