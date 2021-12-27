Voice of the People, Dec. 27, 2021

Push students harder to win tech race

The Wall Street Journal recently published an opinion piece, “The Coddling of American Children Is a Boon to Beijing.” The piece was written by Habi Zheng, a Chinese doctoral student living in New Jersey and raising a son here. He opines that the school system in the U.S. is broken in that it does not challenge our youth.

His son who was initially schooled in China is in third grade and is far more advanced in mathematics and science than any of his peers. The father cites the fact that his son is given minimal homework and very rarely homework on weekends. He fears that we are creating a society that will not be able to cope with the future and definitely will be left behind in the race to dominate technology in the future.

Not only does he lambaste the elementary school system but looks at colleges with disdain because we do not challenge the students and kowtow to their demands.

He writes, “Chinese citizens enjoy mocking the Western snowflakes. Less amusing is what the trend means for the U.S. as China no longer hides its enmity for America.”