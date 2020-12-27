Voice of the People, Dec. 27, 2020

His biggest downfall, however, has been his handling of the coronavirus. Trump will be credited for the rapid development of vaccines, but to this day he does not talk about the loss of 300,000 lives. Regarding the vaccine, I just wonder years ago how many of us never got the polio vaccine.

Evidently there are some Republicans who will not accept President-elect Joe Biden, but we are seeing more in government who maintain a core belief in democracy and preserving it for future generations. For the good of the country these Republicans should want to move on. I am hopeful that everyone will give Biden a chance to bring the country together and move forward. Now is the time for this to happen.

Carol Zerbe

Somers Point

Brown treats everyone with dignity and respect

I’m proud to call Sen. Chris Brown my friend. Over the years I’ve known him, he has always lived up to his belief that we are all God’s children and treated everyone from every walk of life with dignity and respect.