Voice of the People, Dec. 27, 2020

View on Jews unacceptable
Regarding the recent letter, “Media propaganda threat”:
The views expressed by this writer in my judgment are less than acceptable. Baruch Pletner is quoted with apparent agreement characterizing 7 in 10 Jewish families as hating America and Israel and the Sulzberger family of the New York Times as one of them.
Apparently this meant to indicate a voting pattern of American Jews who together with most Americans voted in favor of Biden. While concerned about Israel, American Jews vote as Americans loyal to their country.
The letter’s author is entitled to his opinion, but so are those who disagree. That is the real strength of America.
Except for military service overseas, I have lived my entire life in the United States of America. I have yet to meet anyone, conservative or liberal, Jews or gentile, who hates our country. But I have met many who, like myself, love America. Let us agree to disagree agreeably.
Rabbi Aaron Krauss
Margate
Unify behind Biden
While I was not a fan of President Donald Trump, I gave him the benefit of the doubt, thinking he might do a decent job. However, living in Atlantic County for years, I have been well aware of what I consider his poor treatment of workers and service providers at his casinos.
His biggest downfall, however, has been his handling of the coronavirus. Trump will be credited for the rapid development of vaccines, but to this day he does not talk about the loss of 300,000 lives. Regarding the vaccine, I just wonder years ago how many of us never got the polio vaccine.
Evidently there are some Republicans who will not accept President-elect Joe Biden, but we are seeing more in government who maintain a core belief in democracy and preserving it for future generations. For the good of the country these Republicans should want to move on. I am hopeful that everyone will give Biden a chance to bring the country together and move forward. Now is the time for this to happen.
Carol Zerbe
Somers Point
Brown treats everyone with dignity and respect
I’m proud to call Sen. Chris Brown my friend. Over the years I’ve known him, he has always lived up to his belief that we are all God’s children and treated everyone from every walk of life with dignity and respect.
Listening to Brown on the radio this week defend LGBTQ veterans for their service is another example of him putting his beliefs in action on behalf of all Atlantic County families. As he said, many LGBTQ citizens volunteered for the military, went into harm’s way for our country, and served honorably so they earned the same gratitude, recognition and benefits as other veterans.