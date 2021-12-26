Voice of the People, Dec. 26, 2021

Military food insecurity

is an AP phony story

It is true that many military families are eligible to receive food stamp assistance, but only because the non-taxable portion of their incomes is not considered for eligibility. The lowest paid member of the armed services, if he or she resides with their spouse in off the base residential housing in the Atlantic City area, receives a total annual compensation in excess of $47,000, approximately 60 percent of which is not taxable. This is in addition to 30 paid days leave per year, free medical care for both the member and their family, a retirement plan, and a host of other benefits including tuition assistance, specialty pays, tax free shopping at military exchanges and commissaries and more. Additionally, if deployed to a combat zone, all monthly military pay is tax free and the member receives combat pay, a family separation allowance and temporary duty per diem. The member is also provided with $400,000 SGLI life insurance at modest cost. None of these facts are included in the article.