Voice of the People, Dec. 26, 2021

Military food insecurity
is an AP phony story
Regarding the recent story, “Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity”:
I was appalled by the misinformation and obvious disingenuous intent of this front page Associated Press article claiming that 166,000 U.S. armed services members are at food risk. Nothing could be further from the truth. The article is one big lie of omission.
It is true that many military families are eligible to receive food stamp assistance, but only because the non-taxable portion of their incomes is not considered for eligibility. The lowest paid member of the armed services, if he or she resides with their spouse in off the base residential housing in the Atlantic City area, receives a total annual compensation in excess of $47,000, approximately 60 percent of which is not taxable. This is in addition to 30 paid days leave per year, free medical care for both the member and their family, a retirement plan, and a host of other benefits including tuition assistance, specialty pays, tax free shopping at military exchanges and commissaries and more. Additionally, if deployed to a combat zone, all monthly military pay is tax free and the member receives combat pay, a family separation allowance and temporary duty per diem. The member is also provided with $400,000 SGLI life insurance at modest cost. None of these facts are included in the article.
The naval E-4 quoted in the article, at the lowest longevity level, has a minimum compensation of over $68,000 per year -- three times the poverty level for a family of four! I'm sorry, but if you cannot support your family at this salary, something is very wrong.
Any military commander would take immediate steps to rectify a situation such as this, due to its negative effect on combat readiness. If the food situation were indeed as dire as reported, the Joint Chiefs, I 'm sure, would consider it a threat to national security.
The AP failed to do or deliberately did not do a simple search of military pay rates. This type of sensationalist and irresponsible reporting is just one example of Associated Press biased, untrustworthy reporting, which results in a general mistrust of media.
Douglas H. Stroz
Egg Harbor Township