Voice of the People, Dec. 26, 2020

Law doesn’t stop Trump

Regarding the recent letter, “Trump pardoning self unlikely to be legal”:

I only had to read the title of the letter. After I stopped laughing, I had to respond. Some believe most of what, if not all of what, Trump does isn’t legal. I think that has never prevented him from trying anything.

Billy Shaffer

Mays Landing

God prefers staying home

I have read so many articles about the public demanding their right to attend church and pray in groups that I decided to research this. So far, my study of the Bible, Old and New Testaments, and even a quick review of the Koran, have failed to turn up even one line where God tells people to be stupid.

Why do people endanger themselves and others by engaging in dangerous activity? When this epidemic is over, people can raise the rafters with songs of thanksgiving, but in the meantime I think God probably wants us to stay home. People can always show their faith through charity.

James Berg

Egg Harbor Township

Election was free, fair