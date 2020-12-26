 Skip to main content
Voice of the People, Dec. 26, 2020
Law doesn’t stop Trump

Regarding the recent letter, “Trump pardoning self unlikely to be legal”:

I only had to read the title of the letter. After I stopped laughing, I had to respond. Some believe most of what, if not all of what, Trump does isn’t legal. I think that has never prevented him from trying anything.

Billy Shaffer

Mays Landing

God prefers staying home

I have read so many articles about the public demanding their right to attend church and pray in groups that I decided to research this. So far, my study of the Bible, Old and New Testaments, and even a quick review of the Koran, have failed to turn up even one line where God tells people to be stupid.

Why do people endanger themselves and others by engaging in dangerous activity? When this epidemic is over, people can raise the rafters with songs of thanksgiving, but in the meantime I think God probably wants us to stay home. People can always show their faith through charity.

James Berg

Egg Harbor Township

Election was free, fair

Dec. 7 is Pearl Harbor Day. On this day in 1941, approximately 2,500 American service men perished from that brutal attack. While this happened years before I was even born, as a Vietnam era veteran, this day always makes me reflect on that amount of suffering, death and carnage.

This is also about the same amount of Americans who perished on 9/11. Rightfully, as Americans, we reflect and remember their death and their suffering, every year as well. Unfortunately, today we lose about this many Americans daily to COVID-19. As disturbing as that is, President Trump never seems to mention this, reflect on it or acknowledge it.

I think Trump followers have given up on basic core American valves, like majority rules and free and fair elections. Meanwhile, some have donated to his lost election cause, which is a political PAC.

Most of the votes cast in this election were paper ballots, which is physical evidence. Many states have counted the ballots multiple times, which is proof of the election outcome. The election has also been certified by the states. The president doesn’t seem to care.

Steve Montagino

Brigantine

