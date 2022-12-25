Voice of the People, Dec. 25, 2022

Apple shouldn’t monopolize ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’

I am outraged that Apple TV bought the rights to “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and it is now only available to their customers.

We should be able to watch it once a year on one of the major networks, like we’ve been doing for decades. Then, if we miss it, we have the option to stream it.

With the darkening recession looming over us, most people can barely afford basic cable, let alone streaming services. Even the Grinch, in the end, had a heart. Obviously, Apple TV doesn’t!

Mary Copsey

Galloway Township

Adopt a shelter mutt to avoid inbred issues

Mixed-breed dogs are worth celebrating every day, not just on the recent National Mutt Day (Dec. 2). One-of-a-kind canines are not only wonderful companions, they’re also far less likely to suffer from the serious health issues that plague “purebreds” — meaning more time at the dog park and less at the vet’s office.

Breeders’ routine practices of inbreeding and intentionally breeding dogs for the distorted physical features required by the American Kennel Club’s “breed standards” cause many purebreds to suffer from epilepsy, blindness, heart defects, crippling hip dysplasia, cancer and other health problems that diminish their quality and length of life. For breeds such as French bulldogs, English bulldogs, pugs, Pekingese, Boston terriers, boxers, Cavalier King Charles spaniels, and shih tzus, even breathing heavily can be a struggle.

Adopting a mutt from a shelter avoids supporting cruel breeding practices and provides a home for one of the millions of animals who desperately need one. As the animal care and control issues manager for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, I urge people who have the time, money, energy and love to care for an animal for the next 15-plus years to do exactly that.

Teresa Chagrin

Norfolk, Va.