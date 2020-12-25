Voice of the People, Dec. 25, 2020

Praying for more unity

May I suggest to the folks who still believe that President Donald Trump deserved another four years and also to the people who will not acknowledge any positive policy accomplishments of the last four years, that they try a podcast called “Braver Angels.” I find myself being in a very strange world where either you totally support the current president or you are a liberal. Not true.

If it were not for his undeniably annoying and divisive personality, along with the COVID pandemic, he most likely would have won a second term. I personally would have not wanted that because despite some of his positive accomplishments, the man is so incredibly flawed that I would be so worried about what he would do in a second term.

I don’t think the people who still support him ever listen to an entire rally. He was elected in 2016 by an electorate that was willing to try something new, but I believe that the taste that he leaves in most peoples’ mouths caused them to vote for a mediocre candidate in Joe Biden.

Hopefully, we can find a way to get away from the vitriol that seemed to start with the following: the occupy Wall Street movement, the Tea Party movement, and the removal of the super majority requirement for judicial appointments in the Senate.