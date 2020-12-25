Voice of the People, Dec. 25, 2020

Praying for more unity
May I suggest to the folks who still believe that President Donald Trump deserved another four years and also to the people who will not acknowledge any positive policy accomplishments of the last four years, that they try a podcast called “Braver Angels.” I find myself being in a very strange world where either you totally support the current president or you are a liberal. Not true.
If it were not for his undeniably annoying and divisive personality, along with the COVID pandemic, he most likely would have won a second term. I personally would have not wanted that because despite some of his positive accomplishments, the man is so incredibly flawed that I would be so worried about what he would do in a second term.
I don’t think the people who still support him ever listen to an entire rally. He was elected in 2016 by an electorate that was willing to try something new, but I believe that the taste that he leaves in most peoples’ mouths caused them to vote for a mediocre candidate in Joe Biden.
Hopefully, we can find a way to get away from the vitriol that seemed to start with the following: the occupy Wall Street movement, the Tea Party movement, and the removal of the super majority requirement for judicial appointments in the Senate.
I’m still praying for a better future and a return to the more United States of America.
John Regina
Northfield
NJ restricting rights
I’m weary of letters supporting Gov. Phil Murphy’s edicts. Their rationale is mind blowing to me and completely undermines the inherent human condition that demands freedom, let alone a free market society. These spellbound pandemic enablers are ignoring mounting scientific data that indicate lockdowns should never have happened at all.
What if Murphy suddenly issued a blanket executive order suspending the driving privileges for those over 75 or under 25 years of age, citing saving lives? Although ludicrous, it would have more merit in saving lives than what he’s done since March. Such an edict would produce an outcry from two voting blocs that it would never be considered.
Small business owners and their employees have no such voting bloc and thus no voice in politics. I think this has been a show of political clout from the beginning, an effort to show that rights come from government, not God. China, the United Nations, major media, social media and the political hierarchy of both parties are complicit in this ruse.
The crushing weight of this tyranny will fall on all of us. Governments cannot increase the rights of any person or group of people by restricting the rights of others. This is the smell test which is my credo and from where I stand the stench coming from Trenton is that of a rapidly decaying state.