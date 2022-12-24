 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Voice of the People, Dec. 24, 2022

Growth in administration burdens public schools

I am a retired teacher from Pennsylvania. I very much enjoy being close to the ocean and pinelands of New Jersey. But, I am fearful of what is occurring to the fabric of education in America.

I keep informed by the Center for Education Statistics, which recently posted the percent of growth for population in public schools 2000-2019. I was disturbed to learn that of the population, only 7.6% was in student growth, 8.7% in teacher growth and a whopping 87.6% in district administrator growth. Talk about inequity, as we taxpayers continue to be saddled by high property taxes caused mostly by administrative costs.

It is obvious to me that the public education system works to the detriment of teachers and students but acts in favor of bureaucrats. The teacher’s unions proclaim that they defend and protect teachers and children when in fact, the above statistics prove that the administrative system has grown while teachers and students have very significantly decreased in growth and benefits.

The department of education must establish a balance between the exorbitant administrative costs taxpayers are forced to pay. The administrative statistic is frightening as it reveals an economic burden upon the workers of America and yes, even upon the teachers and students who get the small piece of the pie.

Tom Williams

Rio Grande

