Voice of the People, Dec. 24, 2021

Cure for misinformation is verification rigor

I am 75 years old. When I was in grade school, I would enjoy watching Superman on TV. I was always impressed by the opening introduction to the show which depicted a full-screen image of Superman with these words, “Truth, justice and the American way.” These are words that I internalized and this is what most Americans stand for, or at least, used to.

“Truth” is more than just a word; it is something that you should live by. It is based on and supported by facts, not opinions, misinformation or misstatements repeatedly made. If you spread and embellish lies often enough, then at some point the lie itself is believed and is accepted as true. If you do this to influence people, then you may have created a lie that is perceived as a fact, even though there is not any evidence to support it.