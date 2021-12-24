Voice of the People, Dec. 24, 2021

Cure for misinformation is verification rigor
I am 75 years old. When I was in grade school, I would enjoy watching Superman on TV. I was always impressed by the opening introduction to the show which depicted a full-screen image of Superman with these words, “Truth, justice and the American way.” These are words that I internalized and this is what most Americans stand for, or at least, used to.
“Truth” is more than just a word; it is something that you should live by. It is based on and supported by facts, not opinions, misinformation or misstatements repeatedly made. If you spread and embellish lies often enough, then at some point the lie itself is believed and is accepted as true. If you do this to influence people, then you may have created a lie that is perceived as a fact, even though there is not any evidence to support it.
People with influence, like politicians and business leaders, often do this to sell products or ideas. Tyrants are adept at this, using it to rise to power. Enough people believe and follow them, which enables them. Certainly this does not happen in a vacuum. Social conditions such as poverty, social injustice or perceived enemies can be a breeding ground to foster movements like this. Specifically it is dissatisfaction, fear or it is “we vs. them.”
As Americans, we are free to speak our minds and express our opinions. Our system of laws and social justices has created the norms of civility and behavior that we mostly live by and follow. As of late though, this too has been changing. Civility has become merely adversarial, which has caused violence. Now that misinformation is everywhere, I wonder where we are collectively headed as a people.
Let’s not just believe a statement because it is convenient or because it aligns with our thought process or desires. Please, always look for the supporting evidence or facts. Let us not destroy ourselves from within.
Stephen Montagino
Brigantine
Military families shouldn’t have to use food banks
Recent headlines described the infrastructure deal $1.2 trillion, $700,000 to Stockton to study police in Atlantic City and Pleasantville, and that military families have to go to food banks to feed their families.
There must be something wrong with this country. Without the military, we would not have a country.
Nancy Ade
Mays Landing