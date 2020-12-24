Voice of the People, Dec. 24, 2020

Quit using biased AP
The Associated Press is among the print media that are 100% biased against the Republican Party and especially against President Donald Trump. They join CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, The Washington Post and sometimes NBC, CBS, PBS and ABC.
I use to follow all of them but no more. It’s unbelievable how biased they are against anyone voicing different opinions from the liberal far left.
Most people should be embarrassed by the news media, especially the AP. Media members should consider dropping the AP wire service because of its biased reporting.
George Krafft
Absecon
Trump achieved nothing
Regarding the recent letter, “Trump called for unity too”:
The writer was upset that “her” President Donald Trump has not gotten sufficient respect during his term in office, and that Democrats had tried to prevent him from accomplishing his agenda.
I was equally upset when “my” President Barack Obama was told by Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell that he was going to do everything possible to make sure Obama was only a one-term president. McConnell then proceeded to do everything possible to block anything Obama wanted to do, including the appointment of a Supreme Court justice to replace the late Antonin Scalia. So in my view, the blame for starting this divisive and unproductive partisan behavior rests squarely with the Republican Party.
Of course, there is a fundamental difference between Obama, Joe Biden and Trump. Obama and Biden are rational people who make decisions based upon the best facts and science. I believe they also have the good of the entire country at heart, and not just the people who voted for them. I consider Trump an incompetent self-serving liar who bungled the COVID response. I say he has accomplished nothing worthwhile. He should have been impeached, and would have been convicted except for the Republican senators who wouldn’t go along with it.
Seth Briliant
Egg Harbor Township
Put Jackson back on Pinelands Commission
Gov. Murphy has nominated, among others, Robert Jackson of Middle Township to the state Pinelands Commission. Jackson served admirably on the Pinelands Commission for eight years until he was not reappointed by former Gov. Chris Christie, apparently for voting his conscience against a natural gas pipeline that I think would have had a huge negative impact on the pines.
Now, state Sen. Michael Testa is using senatorial courtesy to hold up Jackson’s new appointment for what I consider strictly political reasons. I think Jackson forgot more about the pinelands than Sen. Testa will ever know and is an excellent choice to serve. I have known Jackson for 40 years and he will always do what’s best for the precious pines. I am the former regional chief ranger for all state parks in the N.J. Pinelands.