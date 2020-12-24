Voice of the People, Dec. 24, 2020

Of course, there is a fundamental difference between Obama, Joe Biden and Trump. Obama and Biden are rational people who make decisions based upon the best facts and science. I believe they also have the good of the entire country at heart, and not just the people who voted for them. I consider Trump an incompetent self-serving liar who bungled the COVID response. I say he has accomplished nothing worthwhile. He should have been impeached, and would have been convicted except for the Republican senators who wouldn’t go along with it.

Seth Briliant

Egg Harbor Township

Put Jackson back on Pinelands Commission

Gov. Murphy has nominated, among others, Robert Jackson of Middle Township to the state Pinelands Commission. Jackson served admirably on the Pinelands Commission for eight years until he was not reappointed by former Gov. Chris Christie, apparently for voting his conscience against a natural gas pipeline that I think would have had a huge negative impact on the pines.