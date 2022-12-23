Voice of the People, Dec. 23, 2022

Outreach just a start

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Daily outreach, local court effort latest help for addiction, mental illness”:

The editorial said New York City had just announced an approach similar to that of Atlantic County and Atlantic City, a broad outreach program to offer care to the mentally ill, and remove those who refuse assistance, appear to have mental illness and are a danger to themselves because of their inability to care for their basic needs.

If the substructure is not established before the outreach begins, the statement is pie in the sky.

Harold A. Maio

Fort Myers, Fla.

Base order of primaries on age-groups balance

Biden urged the Democrats to promote diversity in their political primaries, and they are making South Carolina, not Iowa, the first state to vote in the 2024 presidential election season.

Rather than considering racism, the order of the primaries should be based on something neutral like voter age. From the second year after each U.S. Census (e.g. 2022 based on 2020 census), the state with the most diverse cross section of age groups would vote first.

This would allow for changes over time as populations move and/or age and would be impartial to race, creed, religion, sexual orientation etc.

Mark Weichman

Brigantine