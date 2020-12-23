Voice of the People, Dec. 23, 2020

Excesses in legislation block legal marijuana

Since the voters of New Jersey voted to legalize cannabis there’s been much back and forth, which seems to me is purposeful mischief to defeat the will of the people.

The biggest head scratcher is the magic mushroom inclusion, the decriminalization of hallucinogens. If anything seems like actions of anti-democracy provocateurs, this is it.

The news media should investigate who submitted that stumbling block and report back to the people so we can vote him/her/them out of office.

Joe Richie

Milmay

Trump has been fired

Robert Mueller didn’t save the people. Impeachment didn’t save the people. They saved themselves by voting. The people have spoken. President Trump has been fired.

LeeAnn Monzo

Hammonton

Republicans shouldn’t fight Biden administration

Two recent letter writers advocated for highly inappropriate, incendiary and destructive actions pertaining to the results of the last presidential election.