Voice of the People, Dec. 23, 2020

Excesses in legislation block legal marijuana
Since the voters of New Jersey voted to legalize cannabis there’s been much back and forth, which seems to me is purposeful mischief to defeat the will of the people.
The biggest head scratcher is the magic mushroom inclusion, the decriminalization of hallucinogens. If anything seems like actions of anti-democracy provocateurs, this is it.
The news media should investigate who submitted that stumbling block and report back to the people so we can vote him/her/them out of office.
Joe Richie
Milmay
Trump has been fired
Robert Mueller didn’t save the people. Impeachment didn’t save the people. They saved themselves by voting. The people have spoken. President Trump has been fired.
LeeAnn Monzo
Hammonton
Republicans shouldn’t fight Biden administration
Two recent letter writers advocated for highly inappropriate, incendiary and destructive actions pertaining to the results of the last presidential election.
One asked teachers to inform their students that the election was a fraud and that President Trump did not lose. Doing such a thing would be so outside the realm of what a teacher should do, that it would call for disciplinary action against that teacher. Acknowledging that there was an election and providing the official results, however, is fine. It is not up to teachers, or to disgruntled citizens, to declare that an election is fraudulent.
The other writer proposed that the new Joe Biden administration be hampered by “payback,” because Democrats have been out to get Trump. But Trump trumpeted the “birther” theory when Barack Obama was running for office. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made no secret of the fact that he wanted to make Obama a one term president, so he threw a monkey wrench into everything the Obama administration attempted to do. He is still focused on undermining Democratic attempts to do the right thing by the American people.
This is the greatest country in the world because people respect each other and follow the rules. Nothing is to be gained by constantly battling the opposition party in the spiteful, vengeful way of Trump and his supporters. It has got to stop.
Dianne McCarthy
Millville